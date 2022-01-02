3 in, 2 out: The West Brom January transfer business that could happen

West Brom will be hoping a positive January transfer window will mean they can push for a top two finish this season.

The Baggies have flirted with the automatic promotion places but have yet to truly challenge either Bournemouth or Fulham who have held the top two positions for much of the season.

With Blackburn in great form and possibly posing a threat as well, it’s all of sudden looking very congested at the top of the table.

It’s clear what West Brom’s issues have been this season.

Valerian Ismael’s men have been consistent and efficient defensively as they currently boast the best defence in the league when it comes to goals conceded.

However, the issues lie in the forward areas as the current crop of strikers have been wasteful which has ultimately led to an underwhelming first half of the season for the West Midlands side.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the transfer business that should happen next month that could see West Brom push for a top two finish.

Out

One player who could be on his way out is Jordan Hugill.

The experienced forward has struggled at The Hawthorn’s this season and has been wasteful in front of goal.

The wastefulness has included some misses that Hugill will certainly want to forget and with the arrival of Daryl Dike as well, it seems like his loan spell will be cut short.

Robert Snodgrass is another player who has been linked with a move away from West Brom and his departure could free up a place in midfield.

In

Daryl Dike has already been announced at The Hawthorns and he certainly adds the much needed firepower to West Brom’s attack that it has been missing this season.

West Brom could also do with another forward who can provide additional goals. Ismael’s side have been overly reliant on Karlan Grant and have been linked with a move for Cauley Woodrow who would occupy the centre position of the forward three Ismael favours.

Another central midfielder could prove vital for West Brom in the second half of the season.

They had to cope with Alex Mowatt recently after the former Barnsley and Leeds midfielder picked up an injury and they struggled without their creative spark in the middle.

A loan signing to add cover there could be needed for the run-in in case Mowatt picks up a knock or they need to unlock a stubborn defence late in a game.