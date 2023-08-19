Highlights Stoke City has undergone a significant overhaul in the summer transfer window, with over ten new players joining the squad.

A disappointing 2022/23 season was the fifth time that Stoke had slumped to a bottom half Championship finish in as many years - so change was well and truly required.

Manager Alex Neil, who celebrates one year at the club this month, has played his part in a huge overhaul in the Potteries this summer. The playing squad has been altered significantly, with over ten new faces joining City, and nine heading for the exit.

Jacob Brown, Nick Powell and Connor Taylor were among the notable departures, but have been replaced well, by the likes of Andre Vidigal, Daniel Johnson and Luke McNally.

The business thus far has given Stokies a new-found sense of optimism, one that has only been heightened by Neil’s lust for more.

The City boss has had the Financial Fair Play reigns loosened, following the work behind the scenes from Michael O’Neill during his time at the club, meaning more cash is likely to be splashed before the transfer window closes on September 1st.

So what deals could we see done at the Bet365 Stadium between now and then?

Another striker

Stoke have completed the signings of two forwards thus far, with Wesley penning a one-year deal, and Ryan Mmaee jetting in from Ferencvaros. The Potters are now looking to secure a deal for Dion Charles, to add even more depth to this department.

The striker, who can also play on the right flank, netted 21 times last year as Bolton Wanderers earned a play-off place. Neil is a big admirer of the 27-year-old, even heading to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to watch his target in action.

City have previously been linked with moves for Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Everton’s Tom Cannon, in a bid to spend the funds provided by the sale of Jacob Brown.

Midfield depth

Another area in which the Potters have looked to recruit is the midfield. The most likely candidate for the role looks to be Josh Onomah, who has been on trial in Stoke-on-Trent since pre-season.

However, the Staffordshire outfit are also on the hunt for a defensive midfielder, one that can compete with key man Ben Pearson, who signed a permanent deal in the summer, following his impressive form on loan.

Cover is certainly needed for the former Bournemouth talent, who amassed six yellow cards in just 14 Championship outings last term.

Basel’s Wouter Burger looks to be the solution. The Potters have lodged a concrete bid for the highly rated 22-year-old.

Is Lewis Baker on his way out?

One midfielder that could potentially head in the other direction is Lewis Baker. The Englishman escaped his Chelsea shackles at the start of 2022, following eight different loan spells.

The 28-year-old quickly established himself as a fan favourite and a staple in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI. His long-range efforts became a staple of Baker’s game, netting four from outside the box within his first four months.

This season, the midfielder has been stripped of the captaincy, with Josh Laurent taking the reins, which has sprouted question marks over Baker’s future in red and white.