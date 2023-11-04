Highlights Blackburn Rovers need to improve their performance in both penalty boxes to compete in the playoffs; reinforcements are necessary in defense and attack.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, with his impressive goal-scoring record, could be the solution to Blackburn's finishing problems.

Callum Marshall, the top scorer in the Premier League 2, should be considered for a loan move to enhance Blackburn's attacking options.

After an impressive first season under Jon Dahl Tomasson, things have started to level themselves out a bit at Blackburn Rovers.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the club came very close to reaching the playoffs; only their poor goal difference kept them out of the top six.

Rovers sit 12th in the table, having taken 19 points from their 14 games. Tomasson and his team weren't helped by a summer transfer window that saw them lose Ben Brereton Diaz, Ashley Phillips, Bradley Dack, and others. They were fairly compensated for their losses, but the money earned wasn't used too effectively in the summer.

If Blackburn are planning on getting back into the play-off places, then they will need to be calculated and efficient with the moves that they make in January.

The glaring issues in the team lie inside both penalty boxes; keeping goals out at one end, and finishing them at the other end. Luckily for them, there are moves to be made that will improve them in both areas.

In: Joe Shaughnessy

We'll start with the defensive side of Blackburn's problems. Tomasson's side have conceded the sixth most goals in the division - a record they'll need to improve on if they're to compete this term.

Rovers' full-backs have been pretty consistent this year, but the centre of defence could do with a bit of reinforcement.

Shaughnessy plays for Dundee FC and has been one of the top centre-backs in the Scottish Premiership, this season. He's dominant in the tackle and has contributed two goals in nine games to his side.

He won't be as comfortable on the ball as Tomasson would maybe like, but he'd serve well as a backup; plus his contract with the Scottish club is up at the end of the year, so that will bring his price down.

Out: Niall Ennis

It might seem mad to offload a forward when the team aren't scoring but that will be addressed later.

Ennis just hasn't been able to find his rhythm since joining Rovers in the summer - he's played five times in the league and only had four shots (Sofascore). Injury setbacks haven't helped the 24-year-old, but he's part of that striking core that the manager doesn't have complete faith in.

A move away from Ewood Park would not be a permanent one. But there will be plenty of League One clubs looking for another striking option. He's proven himself at that level, and it could give him the opportunity to get back to the levels that convinced Rovers to sign him.

In: Jonson Clarke-Harris

Clarke-Harris has been on Peterborough's transfer list for a while now, and yet he's still with the club. A move to Bristol Rovers came very close in the summer but they couldn't get it finalised in time.

So, with his contract running out at the end of this current campaign, the Posh will be wanting to get some financial return from his seemingly inevitable departure.

His record as a finisher is more than enough to suggest that a team like Blackburn should take that chance with him. He scored 26 last season, in League One, 12 the year before, in the Championship, and has netted four times so far this season.

Rovers have been creating 2.9 big chances per game but are missing 2.2 big chances per game (Sofascore). Clarke-Harris' addition would go a great way to sorting that.

In: Callum Marshall

By the time we get to January, many of the top Premier League clubs will be looking at their youngsters who are performing well, and seeing if they could get a move to test themselves in the EFL.

If West Ham are willing to listen to loan offers for Marshall, Rovers should be on the phone.

The striker is the top scorer in the Premier League 2, having scored 11 goals in seven appearances. The 18-year-old has already made his full international debut for Northern Ireland, playing in two European Championship qualification matches.

He'd be a bit more of a risk in terms of productivity, but the Championship has seen many lesser experienced loanees come in from Premier League clubs and really make a name for themselves. Marshall could be next.