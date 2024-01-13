Highlights QPR's boss, Marti Cifuentes, will have his first opportunity to make changes to the squad during the January transfer window.

Despite signs of improvement under Cifuentes, QPR's recent results have not been positive, leaving them in a precarious position in the Championship table.

QPR needs to strengthen their squad in several areas, particularly in the striker position and in midfield depth, to improve their chances of survival.

The January transfer window is a crucial period of the season for all teams in the Championship, with the opportunity to make necessary squad changes coming at an important time of the season, and it will be no different for Queens Park Rangers given their current predicament.

It'll be the first chance for Hoops boss Marti Cifuentes to make changes to his squad since his appointment late in October following a poor start to the season under Gareth Ainsworth when they looked one of the favourites for relegation.

Under Cifuentes, QPR have improved in many areas and look like a side transforming, but could be better off with a few further additions to the squad. They could have strong chances of survival come the end of the season as the window could dictate matters on the pitch for many sides down the bottom end of the league.

However, recent results have not been positive after a strong start with Cifuentes. His side currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, four points from safety, having failed to win any of their last seven games in all competitions.

He has needed time to figure out his best system to start achieving consistently positive results. The 41-year-old inherited a squad who had recruited seven new faces in the summer transfer window, including the experienced heads of Steve Cook and Asmir Begovic.

Last week, he hinted at the need for business to be done, with a number of injury issues to key players hampering their survival chances.

Speaking to London News Online, Cifuentes said: “It definitely will be busy in the sense that we will try our best to be creative, [while] understanding the situation where we are that makes us very limited in the options we can afford.

“We need to be aware as a football team that if we can improve we need to try our best. I am aware about the financial situation and the restrictions so it is not only up to us.

“I am sure that the whole club understands we are in a moment where we need to try our best, whatever the solution or possibilities, to see if we can improve as a football team.”

Given the precarious position of Cifuentes' side, it is likely that he will want to keep the majority of his squad in West London. So, here, we take a look at the realistic potential incomings at the club before deadline day on January 31st, as he looks to build the side in his image.

Chris Martin

Goals from centre-forward have been something of a problem for QPR this season, with their two main strikers in Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong managing just six between them in all competitions since the start of the campaign.

Another area QPR must bolster is the number of forwards in their attacking ranks, but also the quality, with the emphasis on a consistent goalscorer required to be successful in the second tier.

Dykes contributed just eight goals last term to the side whereas Armstrong failed to find the back of the net at all, so the spearhead of the attack has been a cause for concern heading into January based on their records over the last 18 months.

Chris Martin is a familiar face, as the striker spent the second half of last season with QPR, scoring four goals in 16 games, before being released in the summer upon the expiry of his contract. He then went onto join Bristol Rovers ahead of the start of this season, and has now made a total of 19 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

That appears to be attracting attention from the Championship, with journalist Daniel Marsh reporting that QPR, along with another of Martin's former clubs - Bristol City - and a top League One side, are eyeing a deal for the 35-year-old, whose short-term contract at the Memorial Stadium is set to expire this month.

His experience and eye for goal could be vital, but also the need for extra cover in this area is required in general for QPR.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

According to TEAMtalk, QPR are one of multiple Championship sides keeping tabs on the Mansfield Town forward.

The London club faces competition from the likes of Millwall and Hull City in the race to sign the League Two player.

The 26-year-old has played a key role in Mansfield’s impressive season so far, contributing 14 goals and four assists from 30 appearances.

QPR could use the extra firepower of both Martin and Keillor-Dunn, and the latter could also play behind a striker in a two as well, which would be a smart way to make an addition up front as it should be a relatively low-cost deal.

Two forwards could help solve plenty of issues for Cifuentes, and the Mansfield Town striker is one of the best players in the league and could make a positive impact, despite being two tiers below the Championship.

Related QPR and Bristol City eyeing move for Bristol Rovers forward QPR and Bristol City are both keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Chris Martin this January

Tim Iroegbunam

QPR are reportedly interested in linking back up with midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, with his current club Aston Villa keen on selling the player during the January transfer window.

Journalist Darren Witcoop tweeted last week that the Hoops are keen to take the Birmingham-born man for the remainder of the term, but Villa are looking to move the youngster away permanently, so it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out this month.

Iroegbunam would add midfield depth, with Colback in particular struggling with injuries this season. The Hoops are in need of more depth in that area.

He made 32 appearances at Loftus Road, scoring twice during the 2022/23 campaign, and familiarity may also help him to settle in, should Rangers make a move this month.