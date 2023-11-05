Highlights Watford's recent performances have improved, but they still need reinforcements in the January transfer window, particularly in goalkeeping, defensive midfield, and striker positions.

The current goalkeeper, Daniel Bachmann, has struggled with playing out from the back, so a new goalkeeper who is comfortable with this style is needed.

A defensive midfielder and striker are also necessary additions, as the current players in those positions have shown weaknesses and lack of depth in the squad could be a concern. No players should be sold unless suitable replacements are brought in.

With fourteen Championship matches played, it has been an interesting start to the season for Valerien Ismael and Watford.

Despite only being in November, it feels as though there has already been plenty of ups and downs for the Hornets this season, with plenty of positives and negatives to learn from already.

Fortunately for Watford, in recent weeks, Ismael and his players have reacted well to their recent poor run of form, going unbeaten in their last four Championship matches.

As a result, the club currently sit 16th in the Championship standings, six points from the top six, and seven clear of the bottom three.

One thing that could help the club climb towards the top six, and away from the bottom three, is a strong January transfer window.

The club saw plenty of players leave in the summer, as you can see from the table below, and very few faces arrived in return.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joao Pedro Brighton Permanent (fee involved) Ismaila Sarr Marseille Permanent (fee involved) William Troost-Ekong PAOK Salonika Permanent Joe Hungbo FC Nuremberg Permanent Ignacio Pussetto Huracan Permanent Britt Assombalonga Antalyaspor Permanent Mario Gaspar Elche Permanent Leandro Bacuna FC Groningen Permanent Craig Cathcart KV Kortrijk Permanent Maduka Okoye Udinese Permanent Domingos Quina Udinese Permanent Christian Kabasele Udinese Permanent Samuel Kalu Lausanne-Sport Loan Ashley Fletcher Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jorge Cabezas New York Loan Joao Ferreira Udinese Loan Kwadwo Baah Burton Albion Loan Dan Gosling Without Club Permanent Tom Cleverley Retired -

This is because Valerien Ismael supposedly likes to work with a small squad. However, there are certainly areas in which the Hornets could improve.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

With that said, below, we've looked at what we believe the 'dream transfer window' could look like for Watford when the window arrives.

What would Watford's ideal transfer window look like?

IN: Goalkeeper

Although Daniel Bachmann signed a new five-year contract in the summer, and is the club captain, if we're being honest, it hasn't been a seamless transition for him in terms of learning how to play out from the back as Valerien Ismael is demanding this season.

As such, if Watford were to have an 'ideal' transfer window, they would surely bring in a first-choice goalkeeper more accustomed to playing with the ball at his feet.

This is nothing against Bachmann, of course. He is a decent enough keeper at this level, but there are weaknesses there, too, some of which are glaring when Watford have been implementing their new bosses style this season.

IN: Defensive midfielder

In a dream scenario, another player to arrive at Watford in January would be a defensive midfielder.

For much of this season, the role has been played by Francisco Sierralta, but it has been demonstrated in recent weeks that he should arguably be played in his natural position at centre-back alongside Wesley Hoedt.

Jake Livermore has stepped into the role in the last four games and has done well. However, given his age, it could be a risk to have just him in terms of depth in the position moving forwards, particularly with how fast games come in the Championship.

Of course, Sierralta could always step back in, but were Livermore to get injured, it would be a shame to have to bring him out of the defence to fill in.

IN: Striker

All summer long, it felt like Watford were in the market for a striker.

After picking up Rhys Healey on a free early in the window, the club started the season with him and Vakoun Bayo as their two options, and would later add Danish striker Mileta Rajovic to their ranks.

Unfortunately, though, so far, none of the above have hugely impressed.

Vakoun Bayo has great work rate, and will press all match long, but doesn't have the finishing touch when chances present themselves. Mileta Rajovic, on the other hand, has shown he is a poacher and offered little outside of putting away the four goals he has scored since signing for the club.

Rhys Healey, the Hornets' other striking option, has barely been given a look in so far.

If things do not improve by January, the striking department is surely a position they will review.

Out: Nobody

Last but not least, we feel that no players exiting Watford would be the ideal situation for the club in January.

As mentioned above, Valerien Ismael has opted for a thin Watford squad this season, and the above incomings are all designed to address that and add quality.

As such, to sell players would only serve to weaken the Hornets' depth in this scenario, once again.

It may be acceptable to find the odd loan deal for some of the club's under-21 players, but no senior options should be departing Vicarage Road unless ample replacements arrive.