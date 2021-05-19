3 ideal Tom Lees replacements Sheffield Wednesday should consider if he does depart this summer

It looks increasingly likely that long-serving Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees will be one of the departures from Hillsborough following their relegation to League One.

Darren Moore is having to deal with a number of senior players who are out of contract this summer, including the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach, with Lees being another one.

The 30-year-old joined in 2014 from Leeds United and aside from injuries and suspensions he’s been one of the first names on the team-sheet for years.

However with the wages you’d think the centre-back is on, it can be assumed that Lees will be seeking a Championship move as Wednesday won’t be in a position to offer him the same money.

Lees was linked to Huddersfield recently but YorkshireLive say it’s unlikely that he joins the Terriers but he could go elsewhere – in that case Moore will need to bring in reinforcements so let’s look at three players who could be a good fit at Hillsborough.

Sonny Bradley

On paper this would be quite an ambitious move considering Luton finished in 12th position in the Championship and Wednesday of course were relegated.

However considering reports emerged this week that Ipswich Town, a league rival of the Owls next season, are leading the chase for the towering 29-year-old, Wednesday would be silly not to make an approach for Bradley.

If they can match the financial package of Ipswich then playing at Hillsborough could be a head-turner for Bradley – he is a northern man hailing from Hull so he could relish the opportunity to move closer to home as well.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Jose Semedo Vitoria Guimaraes Vitoria Setubal Farense Nacional

George Johnston

An interesting addition could be 22-year-old Johnston, a former Liverpool academy graduate who is contracted to Feyenoord right now but was on loan at Wigan Athletic for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Johnston returned to England after making four Eredivisie appearances this season and according to WhoScored, he’s second only to Gillingham’s Jack Tucker in terms of interceptions per game this season in League One.

That’s an impressive stat and he played a full part in Wigan’s resurgence to make sure their status in League One was secure for another season, but he will no doubt be a target for other clubs as his Feyenoord contract comes to a close and Wednesday could be one of those to offer him a permanent deal.

Clark Robertson

After three years at nearby Rotherham United, Robertson will leave the New York Stadium when his contract expires this summer.

The 27-year-old made just 16 league appearances for the Millers this season due to injuries and better results may have been obtained by Paul Warne’s men if he hadn’t been unavailable so much.

The Scot has already been linked with his former club Aberdeen, along with the likes of Sunderland and Fleetwood Town per Football Insider, and if he can stay injury-free he’d be a sensible pick-up for Wednesday, especially as a left-footed centre-back.