3 ideal Steve Bruce replacements West Brom need to consider ASAP

West Brom have confirmed the decision to pull the plug on Steve Bruce’s time as manager of the first team on Monday morning.

The Baggies failed to earn victory yet again at the weekend as they drew 0-0 with Luton Town.

That proved to be the final straw for Albion’s hierarchy, amid mounting pressure on the 61-year old’s position at the club.

Bruce lasted only eight months in charge at the Hawthorns, leading the team to a disappointing 10th place finish last season.

A horrendous start to this campaign now has the side sitting 22nd in the Championship.

Here are three potential replacements that West Brom could look at to take over the first team squad…

Rob Edwards

The 39-year old was dismissed as Watford manager during the September international break having only taken charge of 11 competitive fixtures with the Hornets.

This was a particularly harsh decision from a ruthless club, but Edwards could yet still be a very shrewd hire for the Baggies.

There is plenty of attacking talent in this West Brom squad that should suit his style of play.

His time at Forest Green Rovers is a better indicator of his potential, and he did a superb job to bring through an attacking style to guide the team to promotion last season, and he could yet do the same for West Brom if given a chance.

Scott Parker

Parker has a proven track record of steering the ship towards a promotion challenge having done so with Bournemouth.

The Cherries were looking lost upon their return to the Championship, but the former midfielder turned things around upon his appointment and had the team playing great football along the way.

The talent is certainly there at the Hawthorns for him to do the same with West Brom.

His force of personality would also help turn around the toxic atmosphere that Bruce has overseen in recent months, with his attacking style much more to the liking of supporters.

Chris Wilder

Wilder’s tenure at Middlesbrough came to a disappointing end just last week, but he could already be in line for a return to management if West Brom come knocking.

His time with Sheffield United is still fresh in everyone’s minds and Wilder did a superb job turning the Blades around.

Even his initial start to life at the Riverside showed a lot of promise, but it seemingly all fizzled out over the summer.

The 55-year old would be an ideal replacement for Bruce, with a squad that he should feel happy implementing his style of football with.