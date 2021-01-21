3 ideal Neil Harris replacements Cardiff City should consider

Cardiff City are on the lookout for a new manager after Neil Harris was sacked by the club this afternoon.

We can confirm that First Team Manager Neil Harris and Assistant Manager David Livermore have left Cardiff City Football Club with immediate effect. Club Statement ➡️ https://t.co/gXs9LXN08k pic.twitter.com/MJvjqNUkaS — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 21, 2021

The former Millwall chief took the Bluebirds to the play-offs last season, where they ended up losing over two legs to eventual winners Fulham.

There was a hope that the side could go one better this time around, but a 1-0 loss to QPR last night was a fifth consecutive league defeat for the Welsh side, leaving them 15th in the table and 13 points from the top six.

Therefore, Harris can have few complaints about the decision, and attention will quickly turn to announcing his successor.

Here we look at THREE candidates that could be on Cardiff’s radar…

Eddie Howe

This would undoubtedly be an ambitious move from the Bluebirds, but they could try to convince the out-of-work Howe with a long-term project.

Bringing in the former Bournemouth boss would be a huge coup, as he worked wonder with the Cherries, taking them up the leagues and they stayed in the Premier League for years before relegation last season.

As well as being proven at this level, Howe would also play the stylish, attacking football that the fans crave.

Nigel Pearson

Another available manager that has promotion-winning experience is Pearson.

His last spell in football saw him harshly sacked by Watford, and the former Leicester chief is keen to get back in the game.

Having won the Championship with the Foxes, this would be another smart appointment for Cardiff.

Paul Cook

Finally, ex-Wigan boss Cook is available for an immediate appointment, and his CV is impressive.

He did fine work with the Latics over the past few years, under hugely challenging circumstances, and had been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday job.

However, Cardiff could act swiftly, and Cook could transform the club.