3 ideal Michael O’Neill replacements Stoke City need to consider ASAP

Stoke City parted company with manager Michael O’Neill this morning, as was announced on the club’s website.

The former Northern Ireland boss steered the Potters away from a relegation battle in 2019/20, replacing Nathan Jones in the dugout, and had Stoke flirting with a play-off push in the two campaigns that followed.

The timing of the dismissal is quite strange, with the board having the choice to make a decision like this in the summer to allow a new manager a full pre-season and transfer window.

Whoever the replacement is will not have very much time at all to put their own stamp on the squad and they will be behind the eight ball in terms of where the Potters want to finish this term, having picked up four points from their opening five league outings.

Here, we have taken a look at three O’Neill replacements Stoke need to consider ASAP…

Sean Dyche

The standout out-of-work manager at the moment is Dyche, and though the former Burnley boss may have Premier League offers when jobs are lost in the top-flight this term, he could be persuaded with a project at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke would likely be able to give Dyche more financial backing, relative to the level, than he received at Burnley, and though the style of football is less expansive than the growing modern trend, his record cannot be underestimated.

Dyche won promotion to the Premier League twice with the Clarets and should be top of Stoke’s list in their quest to return to the promiseland.

Ian Evatt

Evatt has begun his managerial career in very promising fashion, earning a lot of plaudits for his brand of football and winning the National League title with Barrow in 2019/20.

The former centre back then won automatic promotion from League Two at the first time of asking with Bolton Wanderers and has the Trotters on the cusp of a top six push, in their second campaign since returning to the third tier.

Evatt is bold tactically, bullish about his own ability in the dugout and seems destined to manage in the second tier sooner rather than later.

Liam Manning

Manning turned down offers to stay at Milton Keynes Dons this summer, after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to the second tier last term.

The former West Ham United academy coach has strong contacts in the Premier League, and boasts a very aesthetically pleasing possession-based style.

The Dons have stuttered at the beginning of the campaign, only taking four points form their opening quintet, potentially making the Stoke job more attractive for Manning in the process.