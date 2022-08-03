3 ideal Maxwel Cornet replacements Burnley should consider amid ongoing transfer saga

Burnley may now have to prepare for life without Maxwel Cornet.

The winger was an exciting addition to the side 12 months ago, but relegation to the Championship has seen speculation linking him with a move back to the Premier League.

The Guardian have reported that West Ham face competition from Everton and Newcastle United in the race to sign the 25-year old, who has a £17.5 million release clause in his contract.

Here we take a look at three ideal replacements that the Clarets could sign should Cornet depart this summer…

Manuel Benson

The Royal Antwerp winger has been linked heavily with a move to Turf Moor this summer.

The 25-year old is seen as a similar profile to Cornet and has been highly touted as an exciting prospect in the past.

Vincent Kompany will also know the player well having come up against him during his time as Anderlecht manager.

He is a good fit for the side and should add a level of creativity that this Burnley team will need in attack this season.

Josh Bowler

Should the deal to sign Benson not come to fruition, or is not seen as enough by Burnley, then Bowler could also make for an ideal signing.

The Blackpool winger could be an achievable transfer target and would be a great addition to Kompany’s side.

The 23-year old contributed seven goals and three assists last season for the Tangerines as they finished 16th in the table.

But Bowler could absolutely take the step up to a team chasing Premier League promotion, which could make him a good fit for the Clarets.

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United winger spent the second half of last season on loan with Scottish giants Rangers.

But the Ivorian only managed four league starts and a further six substitute appearances, albeit scoring three goals in that time.

It is unclear whether the 20-year old is part of Erik ten Hag’s plans with the Red Devils, and he could use the first team experience.

The former Atalanta player could be a good fit as a replacement for Cornet as both have a similar profile and Diallo could add that exciting dribbling and creativity to the team that the potential absence of the 25-year old will miss.