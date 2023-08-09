Highlights Southampton have agreed to sell James Ward-Prowse to West Ham for £30 million, marking the end of his 20-year tenure with the club.

Ward-Prowse was a crucial player for Southampton, serving as a leader and captain while also being known for his exceptional set pieces.

Southampton now faces the challenge of finding a suitable replacement for Ward-Prowse, with potential options including Flynn Downes, Callum O'Hare, and Jayson Molumby.

Southampton have agreed a deal with West Ham for the sale of James Ward-Prowse.

According to Jacob Steinberg, a fee of £30 million has been negotiated between the two sides ahead of the new Premier League season getting underway this weekend.

Ward-Prowse has been with the Saints for the last 20 years, but the midfielder is now on the verge of joining the London club.

The 28-year-old was a crucial part of Southampton’s 11-year stint in the top flight, appearing in their first and last games in the division during this time.

He became a dressing room leader, taking on the mantle of captaincy in recent seasons.

His set pieces have also earned him a reputation as one of the best dead ball specialists in the sport.

Who should Southampton replace James Ward-Prowse with?

That means that Ward-Prowse will leave big boots to fill for whoever Southampton inevitably look to replace him with before the 1 September deadline.

Here we look at three potential players that the south coast club should look to sign before the window closes following Ward-Prowse’s impending departure…

Flynn Downes

Downes could go in the opposite direction to Ward-Prowse and join the Saints from West Ham.

Downes signed for the Hammers last summer from Swansea City for a reported fee worth £12 million.

The 24-year-old made just seven league starts in David Moyes’ side as they finished 14th in the table.

The midfielder did feature consistently in the club’s Europa Conference League triumph, but appears to still be someway down the pecking order of the first team squad.

Meanwhile, it was his performances under now Southampton boss Russell Martin that convinced West Ham to make the move to sign him in 2022.

Perhaps a reunion could be what’s needed for Downes to get back to his best.

Callum O’Hare

Callum O'Hare is the joint highest earner at Coventry according to Capology's available data.

O’Hare spent much of last season on the sidelines as Coventry City earned their way to the play-off final.

Fitness issues are absolutely a concern, and any move would likely be contingent on how soon his timetable allows for a return to action, but a readily available O’Hare would be a great addition to Southampton’s squad.

If Gustavo Hamer departs the CBS Arena then it will prove difficult to convince the Sky Blues of a sale, but Southampton should have a sizable budget to work with to try and persuade their Championship rivals into a deal.

The midfielder can work in a deeper or more advanced role, offers a goal threat and can provide a creative force that will give the team’s possession football the cutting edge needed to break down defences, which would make him a great fit for this Southampton side.

Jayson Molumby

West Brom are in a difficult financial position at the moment, so this could be a good opportunity to take advantage and sign the 24-year-old.

Molumby would be a good partner for Will Smallbone, who he knows well from their time together with the Ireland team.

Molumby is a hard worker, is extremely solid defensively and can provide a threat with the ball in a more advanced position with his creativity.

It would also weaken a potential promotion rival at the same time, so this could be a perfect solution to Ward-Prowse’s departure.