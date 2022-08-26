3 ideal Alex Neil replacements Sunderland need to consider if he does depart for Stoke City

Even though Alex Neil has been the man to finally take Sunderland back into the Championship at the first time of asking, it could be a short-lived stint at the Stadium of Light for the boss.

The former Norwich and Preston man managed to lead the Black Cats back into the second tier and has been deemed as a saviour at the side for finally achieving the feat.

However, even with the boss now starting the campaign well with Sunderland in the Championship, he could be lured away by a divisional rival. That’s because Stoke City are now eyeing a move for Neil and Pete O’Rourke is reporting that the manager himself is now heading to the Potters to undergo talks ahead of a potential move.

With Sunderland potentially about to lose the manager then, here are three potential replacements for the boss at the club.

1. Sean Dyche – Free Agent

It’s a name that perhaps some Sunderland fans wouldn’t want to hear after the style of play that Alex Neil has implemented at the Stadium of Light but Dyche is both available and capable of sealing a Championship promotion.

Sunderland want progress, of that there is no doubt. Their end goal, regardless of how they get there, will be to reach the Premier League once again after a few bad years. He won the division with Burnley and not only did he achieve that feat with the Clarets but he then continued to keep them progressing in the Premier League too.

He kept them there and upon his departure, they ultimately ended up back down in the second tier too. Dyche then knows how to get a team, that perhaps isn’t fancied as much as other clubs, to get into the promotion hunt and up into the top flight as a manager.

That is what Sunderland fans want at the end of the day – even if it might result in some hoof ball.

2. Neil Critchley – Aston Villa

It would be a real surprise to see Neil Critchley leave his current role at Aston Villa, having departed Blackpool in surprising circumstances to go for this new job.

He was excellent as a leading man though and took Blackpool into the Championship with ease before continuing to make them look like a really exciting and productive outfit. If he had stayed with the Seasiders, there is every chance they could have been eyeing a top half finish at the very least this campaign.

Instead though, he preferred to head to Villa Park as backup to Steven Gerrard – but a big role like Sunderland might tempt him. Everyone is aware of the Black Cats’ status within the game and how much time they have spent in the Premier League and even Gerrard himself might not blame Critchley for taking up the job already if the opportunity presents itself to the boss.

He would be a forward-thinking and exciting appointment by Sunderland – it’s just a question of whether he could be tempted back into a management role again so soon after leaving one.

3. Mark Robins – Coventry

Perhaps an outsider in the rankings for the Sunderland job but Mark Robins could be a very shrewd appointment by the Black Cats if they need a new manager.

Robins has continually progressed as a boss with current club Coventry and despite a modest budget, he has continued to take them higher and higher up the pyramid. They’ve gone from modest League One club to challenging at the top end of the Championship.

He isn’t an appointment in the same vein as Critchley but could be a sensible one – and if Sunderland are prepared to be patient in the name of progress, he could be a really astute move by the club.