Bolton Wanderers have parted company with long-serving manager Ian Evatt. The 43-year-old was sacked following a 2-1 home defeat to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening.

Evatt enjoyed a successful four-and-a-half-year stint in Lancashire as a whole, bringing promotion from League Two and an emphatic EFL Trophy win at Wembley. However, after a gut-wrenching defeat in last season's play-off final, where the Trotters were heavy favourites to win, things haven't been the same.

Now sitting outside the play-off places, Bolton are a long way away from where they'd hoped to have been this season. One point in their last three league matches has also seen them fall further adrift of the top six. Given that automatic promotion was the aim this season, to be sitting outside the play-offs over halfway through the season is thoroughly disappointing.

Supporters have voiced their displeasure at what was being cooked up on the pitch, which Evatt responded to with an outburst that was caught on camera. The ex-defender was never afraid to address criticism publicly, which has led to his relationship with the supporters turning rather unsavoury at times.

Ian Evatt - Bolton Wanderers managerial record (PlaymakerStats) Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals conceded Points per game 261 130 58 73 426 299 1.72

Despite being backed last month by Chairman, Sharon Brittan, the decision has been made to part ways with Evatt as the club looks to take the next step back into the Championship. She hired the manager from Barrow in 2020 and sadly, had to dismiss him four-and-a-half years later.

Whilst the news of Evatt's departure is still very raw, we decided to take a look at three potential replacements Bolton could consider to be his successor.

Steven Schumacher

Another vacancy means another potential return to the dugout for Steven Schumacher. The 40-year-old has been out of work since his sacking from Stoke City in September but will be keen to get his career back up and running.

His name has been talked about for plenty of openings this season, including the likes of Millwall, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Wycombe Wanderers. However, nothing has materialised with any of these jobs.

Bolton though, could be the perfect fit for the ex-Plymouth boss. A proven League One winner, Schumacher's achievements align with Bolton's next objective, and he's proven to be a more than adequate manager at Championship level. As far as the next step goes in this project, the former midfielder should certainly be under consideration for the role at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Des Buckingham

Another young manager who knows the taste of promotion, albeit at Bolton's expense, is Des Buckingham. The 39-year-old is now available following his departure from Oxford United in December last year. The former Mumbai City manager was in the opposite dugout to Evatt at Wembley last season, performing a minor miracle to overcome the Trotters and seal promotion to the Championship.

Despite his sacking at Oxford, which garnered some outrage at the time, the young coach is highly regarded after his incredibly successful stint in India, where he won Coach of the Year from the Indian Players Football Association in 2023. He arrived at Oxford mid-season last term and, despite having some poor results, Buckingham guided them to the play-off final, where they beat Bolton with a superb performance.

With the Trotters' only avenue to promotion this season likely to be the play-offs, why not bring in someone whose been there and done it already?

Leighton Baines

A bit of a curveball being thrown in the mix here, as Leighton Baines is yet to experience full senior management, but has recently led Everton as an interim boss in a 2-0 victory over Peterborough United. Since he retired from football, the former left-back has been a development coach at the Toffees.

In the summer, Baines received his UEFA Pro License, the highest accolade a coach can be given which showcases his excellent credentials and ability at coaching. It seems only a matter of time before the 40-year-old is given a shot in the EFL, and Bolton could be the perfect place for him to start.

Whilst this is a big risk, his credentials at Everton speak for themselves. Baines is highly rated by the club he made over 300 appearances for as a player, which signifies he's ready to take his first steps into senior management. If Bolton opted for the Toffees favourite, they will hope it plays out like Kieran McKenna did at Ipswich Town.