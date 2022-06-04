3 hurdles that Sunderland must overcome to survive in the Championship next season

Sunderland will not be expected to struggle in the Championship next season given the size of the numbers they can post off of the pitch.

In the EFL, the size of your stadium and supporter base can count for precious little if it is not matched with clever operations in the boardroom, but the Black Cats are also looking strong in that department heading into the new season.

Alex Neil has experience in the second tier before with Preston North End and Norwich City, achieving promotion to the Premier League with the Canaries and taking the Lilywhites close to a top six finish.

The Scotsman made an excellent impact at the Stadium of Light in the final few months of 2021/22, and they arrive back in the Championship on the crest of a wave of momentum.

Here, we have taken a look at three hurdles that Sunderland must overcome to survive next season…

Expectation

The Black Cats have reduced the average age of their squad in recent years, and that can pose its challenges in high pressure environments.

Neil was keen to reinstate some experienced players into the first team when he took the reins from Lee Johnson, and that will likely continue next term.

The supporters will not be expecting a relegation battle and a comfortable consolidation as a minimum, this could come with its difficulties if they do not hit the ground running.

Increase in attacking quality

Danny Batth and Bailey Wright formed a very strong partnership at the heart of defence to clinch promotion for the Black Cats, but neither come back up with bags of second tier pedigree.

Batth was in and out of the side at Stoke City in the first half of the 2021/22 season, but with the opposition’s attacking contingents having more speed and variety than the level below, Neil may look to dip into the transfer market for a more mobile centre back.

This increase will also test the inexperience of Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Carl Winchester and others when the season kicks off.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1882 1885 1888

Relentless schedule

Sunderland are used to the regularity of fixtures in the EFL by now, but it will be very different than their four seasons in the third tier.

Due to Sunderland’s position in the League One food chain, a quick turnaround of fixtures would usually contain one match where the squad could be rotated a little.

This will be harder to do with the strength of opposition in the Championship and could see a thin squad exposed, if they do not get the summer window right.