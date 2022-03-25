3 hurdles that Fulham must overcome to survive in the Premier League next season if promoted

Fulham have been relegated immediately in their last two ventures into the Premier League and Marco Silva will be hoping to put a stop to that run next season.

The Cottagers dismissed Slavisa Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri from the hotseat mid season in 2018/19, before sticking with Scott Parker for the entirety of last season despite a consistent underperformance given the quality at his disposal.

Fulham have also tried spending heavily to limited success before and will need to be smart operators in the summer, to ensure they have the tools to push on to 40 points in the top-flight.

Here, we have taken a look at three hurdles that Fulham need to overcome to stay up in the Premier League next season if they get promoted…

The loss of Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho has enjoyed a sensational first full season in the Cottagers’ first team, but is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic have been more successful in their goal contributions due to the attention defences have to put on Carvalho, breaking lines, orchestrating play and wreaking havoc in the final third.

The 19-year-old’s destination remains unclear but it seems very unlikely he will stay at Craven Cottage, even though they should be able to offer him regular first team football in the Premier League.

Greater defensive resolve is needed

The strength of the attacking contingents you come up against in the Premier League is relentless, and the Cottagers have been burnt by being too weak at the back before.

It is of paramount importance that they keep Tosin Adarabioyo at the club, and source him a new partner at centre back with Tim Ream’s best days firmly behind him.

Expectation

The last two times Fulham were promoted to the top-flight it was through nail-biting play-off campaigns.

Therefore, naturally the expectations were a little lower given the fine margins nature of their promotion.

However, this time around, the Cottagers have run away with the Championship and have been emphatically dismantling defences on a regular basis.

It is not realistic to expect this to carry on in the top-flight, but a return to the concerning form that saw them relegated in 2020/21 and 2018/19, will not be well received by the supporters.

Continuing to play an attractive brand of football under Silva will be key to keeping the support of the fan base, even through the testing times that lie ahead.