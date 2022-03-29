3 hurdles that Coventry City must overcome to build on impressive 2021/22 campaign

Coventry City have enjoyed a very promising 2021/22 season despite being tipped by many to be involved in a relegation battle.

Mark Robins’ men were battling hard against the drop for the vast majority of last season before pulling clear to give themselves some breathing space at the back end.

Without too many notable additions in the summer transfer window, it looked like the Sky Blues would perform similarly, however, returning to The CBS Arena seemed to give them a new lease of life with some players stepping up to new levels to see Coventry compete in and around the top six for most of the season.

Here, we have taken a look at three hurdles that Coventry must overcome to build on this season…

Keep hold of their best players

Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare could certainly be players that other clubs with ambitions of pushing for promotion to the Premier League have been admiring from afar this season.

O’Hare is the one that seems destined to play in the top-flight at some stage, but if the Sky Blues can stand firm and keep him around for next season, then their chances of kicking on again grow substantially.

Replacing the loanees

Jake Clarke-Salter, centre back, and Ian Maatsen, left wing back, have both played a key role in the Sky Blues overachieving to keep play-off dreams alive for such an extended period this term, particularly Maatsen.

Robins and his recruitment team will need to dip into the loan market again, as they cannot compete financially with the more recent Premier League clubs in the division, to bolster the squad and keep providing a platform for the development of young players.

Chelsea in particular, have had a good relationship with Coventry in recent years and a continuation of that should see the club effectively replace Clarke-Salter and Maatsen this summer.

Replenish the depth

Despite all of their success, looking at games over a longer period of time, there has been a significant drop-off in the consistency of results and performances since the opening few months of the season.

A continuation of that would see a season of regression in 2022/23, and therefore freshening up the squad with a handful of shrewd additions to compliment the positive atmosphere around the club will be necessary.

Coventry’s recruitment has been excellent in recent years and dipping into Leagues One and Two may be their chosen market once again.