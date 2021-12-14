3 Hull City transfers in or out that could happen next month

Hull City may have some work to do when the winter transfer window opens in terms of overhauling their squad and bringing in some new players.

Grant McCann started the season in the Championship shakily this year but has managed to get his footing and has now taken his team to some excellent results and victories over the last few weeks.

The Tigers have even climbed away from the drop zone and have put some distance between themselves and 22nd.

In order to further push on, there may need to be some more business done when the winter transfer window does open.

However, there might not just be incomings. There are a few players who might be eyeing up the exit door at the KCOM Stadium and there will be a few players attracting interest that could be tempted to leave. So who could come in and go out at Hull in January?

Keane Lewis-Potter: Out the exit door

This is one that Hull won’t want to see happen but there is every chance that it could. The youngster looked sharp in League One last year as the Tigers were promoted and he has continued that fine form a league higher.

Although the club have struggled at times, Lewis-Potter has emerged as one of their most exciting and attacking talents. He has four goals so far this campaign, making him their joint-top goalscorer and he also has three assists, more than anyone else at the club so far.

All of this despite being just 20-years-old. The fact he is performing so well despite his relative youth will have bigger clubs seeing a lot of potential in the player – and they’ll be keen to try and do business in January.

Hull will not want to lose one of their best players halfway through the campaign but Hull Live are already reporting that there is interest from high-flying West Ham and Leicester. If either one of those sides launch an official bid, then there may not be a lot the Tigers can do in terms of turning it down – especially if it is a large offer.

Jacob Greaves: Out the exit door

Another player who could potentially be lured away from Hull in January is Jacob Greaves.

The BBC’s David Burns reported that Norwich are contemplating a potential raid for the player and that means the Tigers will have some work to do in terms of keeping hold of another bright young talent.

The 21-year-old has been another first-team regular this campaign and has featured in 22 games in total, looking ever impressive in the heart of Hull’s defence. In fact, he could arguably be considered one of the best young defenders in the entire league based on his showings this season.

It’s no surprise then to see interest from higher up the pyramid – and if more teams watch his showings, there is likely to be even more teams contemplating moves when the window does open.

It would be likely then to see at least one or two concrete moves made for the centre-back come January – so Hull may have to consider life without yet another of their young talents if he can be tempted away in the winter window.

Miguel Freckleton: Hull interested in youngster

One name who could be on his way in to the KCOM Stadium among others is Miguel Freckleton.

The Tigers are believed to be chasing after the 18-year-old, who has previously played in the EFL with Bristol Rovers. Now, he could be set for a return to the football pyramid with Hull, as reported by Bristol Live.

It could then, be some youngsters out the door and other ones in. Freckleton has been looking sharp in non-league and remains in the early stages of his career, with plenty of potential to get even better.

Whilst he might not be a regular in the starting lineup yet, it looks like he could be an intriguing prospect to add to the team and could end up being a solid player.

He would be cheap too considering where he currently plies his trade – so it might be a shrewd addition if Hull can pull it off.