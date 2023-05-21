Hull City finished the 2022/23 Championship campaign in 15th place and will be striving to continue climbing the division with next season in mind.

There is certainly a fair amount of positivity and confidence around the MKM Stadium at the moment and Liam Rosenior has created an exciting environment for his current squad and has created a platform for the Tigers to build upon.

It will be interesting to see how the summer plays out for Hull City and exactly how much business they will conduct to be as competitive as possible once the first ball of the 2023/24 Championship season is kicked.

Whilst we wait for the summer transfer window to click into gear, here, we take a look at three current Hull players who could push for a summer exit...

Which 3 Hull City players could be pushing for a summer exit?

Tobias Figueiredo

Tobias Figueiredo arrived last summer as a more experienced defensive head within a Hull side that lack senior figures within their backline, with the 29-year-old arriving from Nottingham Forest.

The centre-back played 22 times in the league during the 2022/23 second-tier campaign, however, game time proved to be limited under Liam Rosenior's stewardship, and subsequently, he managed just seven minutes of league action during the second half of the season.

His lack of football, at a prime age of 29, Figueiredo may be eager to move on and challenge for regular football elsewhere when the window opens.

Ryan Woods

Like Figueiredo, Ryan Woods joined in the summer, with the technically-gifted central midfielder arrived at the MKM Stadium last summer, penning down a three-year deal upon arrival.

Woods started the campaign as a regular starter, however, with Rosenior heading in somewhat of a different direction, the 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order, appearing just seven times from the bench since the turn of the year.

In what is a very similar situation to the one of his aforementioned teammate, Woods is at an age where playing regular football could drive him to push for a summer exit.

Vaughn Covil

Vaughn Covil displayed some exciting signs in the infancy of his senior career with the 19-year-old starting the campaign as a frequently used option from the bench, before injury kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future looks like for the young attacker, however, the Tigers have opted to trigger a one-year extension on his current deal.

Perhaps the Tigers will look to temporarily offload the teenager to gain first-team experience in the summer and this might be something that Covil will be eager for ahead of the new campaign.