It's almost that time of year again.

Sports Interactive have recently announced that the next edition of the Football Manager series - FM24 - is set to be released soon, meaning you'll soon be on your virtual managerial road to glory and taking your selected club to success.

Indeed, FM24 is set for release on Monday 6th November, with Sports Interactive promising it will be the most complete edition of the game yet.

Of course, one dilemma many players have each year is who to pick for their first save.

Well, one idea could be a save with Championship side Hull City.

The club's owners are ambitious, and after a busy summer transfer window, there are several interesting players that you could look to form the spine of your team.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

With that in mind, below, we've discussed three Hull City players that you should consider building your team around.

3 Jacob Greaves

One player you can certainly build your Hull City save around is central defender Jacob Greaves.

Greaves is exactly the sort of player that every Football Manager player loves - young, has good potential, and is already one of the most important players in the team.

Furthermore, he came through the youth ranks at Hull City, so is a real club man.

Greaves' talent is clear to see for all of those who watch him, and last season, Premier League links with the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest began to emerge.

You must keep hold of him and build your side around him, though, if you can.

2 Ozan Tufan

Another Hull City player you can build your side around is Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan.

Whilst he isn't young and doesn't boast the potential of someone like Greaves, at 28, he is in his prime years.

Furthermore, he has previously played at a higher level than the Championship, so the ability to go and get promoted and keep him in the side is there.

Technically gifted, Tufan has also earned 65 international caps for Turkey, which just goes to show the calibre of player you could build your midfield around on your Hull save.

1 Jaden Philogene

Last but not least, given that we have named a central defender and central midfielder above, it only makes sense to give you an attacking player as the third option to build your Hull City side around on FM24.

Phiolgene is a new addition at the MKM Stadium this summer, arriving on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, and there is plenty to be excited about.

On FM24, just as in real life, it's likely that Philogene will possess great acceleration and pace, as well as the dribbling and crossing ability to go with it that will make him an excellent option out wide in your team.

At 20-years-old, there is plenty of room for the youngster to improve, too. Develop him correctly, and you could have a real player on your hands in one or two years' time.

With that said, we think Jaden Philogene would be an excellent choice here.