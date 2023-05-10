Hull City are preparing to embark on what will be a very busy summer, as Liam Rosenior looks to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

The 38-year-old has done a good job since he took over the Championship side, but with ambitious owner Acun Ilicali likely to put more funds into the club, there will be big expectations.

Therefore, fans will be excited at the prospect of more new recruits through the door, although it’s fair to say previous deals have been hit-and-miss. However, that will inevitably lead to departures, and a few have already been confirmed, with Callum Elder one who will be moving on when his deal expires in the summer.

And, here we look at THREE more who could follow him out the door, meaning they may have pulled on a Hull shirt for the last time…

Tobias Figueiredo

The former Nottingham Forest centre-back made 22 appearances for the Tigers this season, but he fell completely out of favour once Rosenior arrived.

It seems apparent that the Portuguese has no future at the club under the current boss, so a summer switch has to be on the cards.

At 29, Figueiredo should still have a lot to offer, and with just a year left on his contract at Hull, it won’t take too big a fee to get him out. The defender needs to be playing, and the club won’t stand in his way, so you’d hope and expect an agreement could be reached.

Ryan Woods

It’s a similar story with Woods, who has fallen down the pecking order under Rosenior, and he is another who is unlikely to get game time moving forward.

But, with Woods having two years left on his contract with the Tigers, he could be harder to shift. There’s no doubt this is a signing that Hull regret, as it just hasn’t worked out for the former Brentford midfielder.

Like Figueiredo, Woods is 29, so he is another in the situation where he should still have a lot to offer elsewhere. From a football perspective, an exit would make sense for all parties, so whether it’s a loan or a permanent move, you’d hope something happens instead of Woods just watching on for much of next season.

Greg Docherty

This may be a surprising one, as Hull activated a one-year option in Docherty’s contract, whilst Rosenior has been full of praise for the ex-Rangers man.

However, Docherty’s emotional reaction at full-time of the final day draw at Hull City suggests he could be on the move. Plus, he is another who has failed to establish himself as a key player in Rosenior’s XI.

The contract extension does enable Hull to get a fee for the player, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Docherty does secure a transfer ahead of the new campaign.