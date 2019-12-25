3 Huddersfield Town wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

After an awful start to the 2019/20 campaign, Danny Cowley’s arrival at Huddersfield Town has helped them transform their fortunes.

Being 19th in the Championship table at Christmas is not too much to celebrate for a side that was relegated from the Premier League last season but considering where they were in September, spirits will likely be high amongst Terriers fans.

Cowley has done a fantastic job at the John Smith’s Stadium but it has been far from plain sailing due in no small part to the swathes of injuries they have suffered from.

One of the few bonuses of the injury issues has been that it provided an opportunity for some of Huddersfield’s young players and revealed that many of them have a bright future ahead of them.

With the turn of the year just a week away, here are the three wonderkids that we feel can breakthrough at the Yorkshire club in 2020…

Matty Daly

The 18-year-old made his debut in the Premier League last season and has been used as a substitute by Cowley in recent weeks.

An attacking midfielder with quick feet and an eye for a pass, Daly was most impressive performance came against Charlton Athletic earlier this month when he produced a composed finish to score a 92nd-minute winner in front of the traveling Terriers fans.

Despite players returning to fitness recently, the teenager has remained in the matchday squad, which suggests we may see a lot more of him in 2020.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green will likely have been expecting not to feature much for the Huddersfield first-team this season, having been sent out on loan at non-league Bromley in October.

However, a shortage of fit defenders meant he was recalled and thrust into the first team–it’s fair to say the 20-year-old grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

He made his debut against Charlton and produced an assured performance. A centre-back by trade, Edmonds-Green looked like a natural and experienced right-back against the Addicks and looks like someone who could grow into a fantastic defender.

Kian Harratt

Despite only being 17, Harratt made his debut earlier this year–coming on as a substitute and featuring for 18 minutes against Leeds United.

Cowley has in the past said he likes young players because of their vigour and while Harratt certainly has that, it is his ability in front of goal that sets him apart.

The Terriers academy coach has tipped the teenager as a Premier League standard finisher and you feel we may see some evidence of that in 2020.