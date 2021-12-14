3 Huddersfield Town transfers in or out that could happen next month

Huddersfield Town’s promising start to the Championship season is threatening to go to waste as Carlos Corberan’s side wait for a return to winning ways.

Matty Godden’s 93rd minute equaliser for Coventry City on Saturday robbed Huddersfield of a crucial three points, as the play-offs start to become a pipedream.

If there’s ambition at the John Smith’s Stadium to keep those play-off hopes alive, you’d imagine that the January transfer window will be crucial.

However, right now, all the speculation appears to be surrounding outgoings rather than incomings.

We take a look at transfer scenarios that may develop over the course of the first month of 2022:

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

It’s been claimed by The Sun that Preston North End, Cardiff City and Barnsley want to sign Edmonds-Green, whilst Derby County are also tracking the centre-back.

Edmonds-Green is currently on loan in League One with Rotherham United, where he’s doing well and contributing to another promotion push for The Millers.

Corberan used Edmonds-Green quite regularly last season, but this loan move is good for the 22-year-old’s development and he’s clearly catching the eye.

One to watch heading into January, though you suspect Huddersfield would rather keep a centre-back with so much potential.

Josh Ruffels

It’s been claimed by Yorkshire Live that Ruffels is on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday heading into the January transfer window.

Huddersfield, though, have no desire to move on the 28-year-old in the January transfer window.

Despite that, the saga is one to keep an eye on given the fact that Ruffels is struggling for minutes under Corberan.

Ruffels arrived after six goals and six assists at Oxford United last season, looking like an ideal competitor for Harry Toffolo. Corberan’s faith, though, remains with Toffolo despite a dip in form.

Rolando Aarons loan move?

The 26-year-old has made only one appearance this season in the Championship for Huddersfield – stepping off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley recently.

However, the week later, as Jordan Rhodes returned to the squad, Aarons missed out on the matchday 18.

His situation is a frustrating one and it’d be little surprise to see something given when the January transfer window comes around.

