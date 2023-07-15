Huddersfield Town will be hoping for a much improved campaign in the Championship next season.

The Terriers were one game away from the Premier League after reaching the play-off final in the 2021-22 season under Carlos Corberan, but they endured an incredibly turbulent campaign last term which saw both Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham dismissed before Neil Warnock led the club to survival.

Warnock won seven and drew four of his 16 games in charge to secure Town's Championship status and the 74-year-old has signed a new one-year deal to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers get their season underway with a trip to face newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday 5th August and as the countdown to the new campaign continues, we looked at which players will need to impress Warnock during pre-season in order to force their way into his plans.

Which Huddersfield Town players have a point to prove in 2023/24 pre-season?

Sorba Thomas

Thomas played a key role in the 2021-22 season to help Town to the play-off final, scoring three goals and registering 16 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being a regular and providing six assists in the first half of last season, Thomas was surprisingly allowed to join Blackburn Rovers on loan in January.

Thomas struggled to nail down his place in the team at Ewood Park, with Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson revealing the winger's lack of game time was due to his performances in training.

"What you are showing in training first, and what you show in games," Tomasson told LancsLive in May. "You pick yourself, the manager doesn’t pick you, you pick yourself."

However, Thomas seems likely to be handed an opportunity at the John Smith's Stadium after Warnock admitted he would not have let him leave last season.

There is no doubt Thomas could be a huge asset for the Terriers next season, but he must first prove his fitness and commitment over the coming weeks.

Does Scott High have a future at Huddersfield?

High spent the first half of last season on loan with Rotherham United before being recalled by Town in January.

The 22-year-old, who came through the Terriers' academy, was initially given a run in the team by Fotheringham after his return to the club, but he found his game time limited under Warnock.

High has featured just four times since Warnock's arrival in February and was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether.

The midfielder will be competing with the likes of Jonathan Hogg, Brahima Diarra, David Kasumu and Etienne Kamara for a place in the team, so it is tough to see where his minutes will come from.

High needs to show Warnock what he can do in pre-season or he could be set to depart temporarily once again.

Connor Mahoney

It was an incredibly frustrating first season at the club for Mahoney following his arrival from Millwall last summer.

The 26-year-old featured just 10 times in all competitions last season, with all of his nine league appearances coming as a substitute, while he was left out of every matchday squad under Warnock.

Mahoney has proven his ability at Championship level previously with the likes of Blackburn, Birmingham City and Millwall and he could be a useful player to have in the squad next season.

But his future in West Yorkshire looks extremely uncertain and he will need to have a strong pre-season to convince Warnock to give him a chance.