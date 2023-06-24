Huddersfield Town will be looking to build upon their positive end to the 2022/23 season under Neil Warnock as he guides the transition for new owner Kevin Nagle.

Nagle is looking to complete his takeover at the John Smith Stadium and has already convinced Warnock to take the job for the 2023/24 season.

It will turn out to be a shrewd decision having allowed Leigh Bromby to leave his position of Head of Football, with Warnock's experience likely to prove pivotal in guiding the club into a new chapter.

There will be big decisions needing to be made over the summer, with the squad desperately needing to be addressed to improve the quality. This will be imperative if they are to avoid another season of fighting relegation.

With that in mind, here are three players who could be at a crossroads with their Huddersfield Town career this summer.

3 Will Sorba Thomas stay at Huddersfield Town?

Thomas will be returning to Huddersfield after his loan spell with Blackburn in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

The Welsh international signed a new contract until 2026 but wasn't in then manager Mark Fotheringham's plans for their Championship survival. Now Warnock is in charge of next season, there will be no doubt that he will want to take a closer look at Thomas for the upcoming campaign.

That being said, should a bid come in for the 24-year-old, he could be tempted to move on with Warnock more than likely keen to ensure he has a tight-knit squad with every player pulling in the same direction.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live recently, Warnock holds hopes that Thomas will remain at the John Smith stadium, saying: "I saw him during one of the games last season and said: 'bloody hell, I wouldn't have let you go - you know that.'

"I tried to sign him the same day when he signed here. He might need one of the Warnock talks."

2 Should Huddersfield sell Etienne Camara this summer?

Camara burst onto the scene in Yorkshire last season, putting in a number of assured displays despite his inexperience last season.

The French under-20 international became a key player at the John Smith Stadium over several months before falling out of favour under Neil Warnock.

That early season form led to links with Leicester City, Brighton and Nottingham Forest and could be set to leave this summer.

He's inevitably been linked with moves to Anderlecht and Udinese with Warnock wanting him to get his head down in pre-season with the Terriers to give him a selection headache going into the new season.

With this in mind, it could lead Camara to want a move away and with clubs knocking on his door, he could be tempted.

1 Will Jordan Rhodes leave Huddersfield this summer?

Warnock has reportedly told Rhodes he's allowed to leave Huddersfield this summer according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

That would seem pretty explicit that the 33-year-old will be departing this summer, but with one year left on his deal, it could be that the Scotland international see the season out with the Terriers.

Rhodes has found consistent game time limiting during his time back in Yorkshire, but at 33, he could be happy to wait out his contract at Huddersfield.