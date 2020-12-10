3 Huddersfield Town players who will be desperate to prove a point as January looms

Huddersfield Town will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities as they head towards the festive period.

The Terriers are currently sat 12th in the Championship table after their opening 17 matches of this year’s campaign and are just six points adrift of the play-off places.

They seem to be heading in the right direction under the management of Carlos Corberan this term, with the former Leeds coach making a positive impact at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Yorkshire-based side are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Bournemouth, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against Jason Tindall’s side.

It could be an interesting few months ahead as well, with a number of fringe players pushing for a place in the starting XI, with a busy schedule coming up.

We take a look at THREE Huddersfield Town players who will be desperate to prove a point as January looms.

Find out who they are, below…..

Daniel Ward

Huddersfield have recently been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Carlos Corberan confirming that Josh Koroma is set to be in the treatment room for three months.

Ward has only made one league start this season, but will certainly be eager to prove a point to Corberan in the near future with Koroma injured.

The 3o-year-old is yet to score for the Terriers this term, but will be hoping he can feature across the hectic festive schedule.

Jaden Brown

Brown is yet to make a league start for Huddersfield Town this season, but was used as a substitute against Sheffield Wednesday, in a game which they won 2-0.

The full-back has found first-team opportunities hard to come by with the impressive showings from Harry Toffolo during this year’s campaign.

At the age of 21, he’s still got his best years ahead of him, but will be hoping he’s given his opportunity to impress.

Alex Vallejo

Vallejo signed for the club in October, but has only made one substitute appearance for Huddersfield Town.

That appearance came against Sheffield Wednesday in their most recent fixture, but he’ll have a more important role to play in the coming weeks, with Jonathan Hogg absent for their next match against Bournemouth this weekend.

Vallejo can’t afford to make many mistakes, as Carlos Corberan has other options he can call upon in the centre of midfield.