Huddersfield Town have had a disastrous last 12 months.

The Terriers find themselves now battling against relegation having reached the play-off final just a year ago.

Since the defeat to Nottingham Forest at Wembley, Carlos Corberan has walked away from the club and key players departed alongside him.

Can Huddersfield Town survive relegation from the Championship?

Three managers have taken charge of the team this season, but it has been under only Neil Warnock that survival has looked realistic.

The 74-year-old returned from retirement to take on one final stint at the John Smith Stadium.

With just three games remaining in the term, the team sits just one point above the bottom three.

Fixtures with relegation rivals Cardiff City and Reading could prove decisive in determining the club’s league status for next season.

But here we look at three players who face an uncertain future with Huddersfield ahead of the summer transfer window…

Danny Ward

The striker has been a key part of Huddersfield’s side this season, contributing four goals and four assists from 34 league appearances.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a successful second stint with the Terriers, since re-joining the club in 2020.

A tally of 19 goals from 93 league games has made him an important figure in the dressing room and on the pitch.

However, he is entering the final couple of months of his contract and could depart as a free agent at the end of the season.

It has yet to be decided if Ward has a future at the John Smith Stadium.

Etienne Camara

Camara has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Huddersfield, making 20 league appearances in a debut year at the club.

The Frenchman has impressed at times as he has looked to cement himself as a regular member of the side.

However, the 20-year-old finds himself in a similar situation to Ward.

Camara had his contract extended by 12 months in 2022, but that deal is now set to run out with no new fresh agreement in sight.

Josh Koroma

Koroma’s contract is also set to expire at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old opened up on his future recently, claiming that he is focused only on helping the team avoid relegation to League One.

That there is still such uncertainty over the club’s league status for next season has not helped in terms of opening contract discussions with players.

But it is possible that the forward will depart as a free agent this summer.