3 Huddersfield Town players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Huddersfield Town have used the loan market smartly this season, in terms of incomings and outgoings.

The club have benefited on the pitch, bringing in the likes of Levi Colwill and Danel Sinani from the Premier League, meanwhile, some of their younger players, such as Romoney Crichlow and Kieran Evans have gained valuable experience on temporary deals away from the club in the lower divisions.

No doubt this summer the Terriers will use the loan market in both directions once again, and with that in mind, we picked out three players we think could depart the club on a temporary basis this summer.

Ryan Schofield

Ryan Schofield is certainly one player that we can see leaving the John Smith’s Stadium on loan this summer.

Schofield previously benefitted from a loan spell in League Two at Notts County, but after making 30 league appearances last season, the 22-year-old goalkeeper has been limited to just three first team appearances this campaign.

With Lee Nichols having took command of the number one role at the club, it may well be that Schofield must go elsewhere for first team opportunities next campaign.

Aaron Rowe

At 21-years-old, Aaron Rowe has already suffered the first set-back of his career this campaign.

Last season, the right-back made 20 Championship appearances for the Terriers, most of which came in the second half of the season.

It looked like Rowe had made the breakthrough, but this season, he has been limited to just a single league appearance.

In the summer then, a loan move, either to the Championship or League One, could make sense as Rowe looks to get back on track.

Ben Jackson

Last but not least, Ben Jackson is another player that could once again leave Huddersfield Town on loan this summer.

Jackson is currently on loan at League One outfit Doncaster Rovers having joined them in the January window, and he has featured regularly there.

At 21-years-old, these are crucial years in his development, with playing week in week out aiding his growth tremendously.

For that reason, a full season out on loan playing regular football next campaign could make sense.