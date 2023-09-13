Highlights Huddersfield Town narrowly avoided relegation last season and will be hoping for a better performance this year under Neil Warnock.

The club had a quiet transfer window, frustrating Warnock who was unable to afford some of his key targets.

Some players like Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas, and Tom Lees have divided opinions among the fans and will need to perform well to secure safety once again this season.

Huddersfield Town will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship this year.

The Terriers narrowly avoided relegation last season after a turbulent campaign which saw both Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham dismissed, with Neil Warnock leading the club to safety following his appointment in February.

Warnock agreed a new one-year deal to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium this summer and the 74-year-old will be hoping to remain clear of danger this time around.

It was a quiet summer transfer window for Town as just four new players arrived at the club, with Warnock expressing his frustration that he was unable to afford some of his key targets.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

The lack of activity means that the Terriers are largely reliant on the same squad that achieved safety last season and of those players, there are a few who have occasionally attracted the ire of the fan base.

With that in mind, we looked at three Town players who always seem to divide opinion.

Danny Ward

Striker Ward is in his second spell with the Terriers having re-joined from Cardiff City in August 2020.

Ward scored 14 goals in the 2021-22 campaign as Town reached the Championship play-off final under Carlos Corberan, but his return significantly dropped off last season as he netted just five goals in 36 appearances.

His struggles in front of goal have continued into the new season and some fans are becoming frustrated with Ward's lack of end product.

Ward has never been a particularly prolific scorer during his career, but he has been a firm favourite with many managers due to his all-round game and work rate and he was handed a new two-year deal by Warnock this summer.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for Town since his return, most notably scoring the goal that kept them in the division in the win over Sheffield United in May, but there is no doubt he needs to rediscover his form if his side are to secure safety once again this season.

Sorba Thomas

Thomas is back at Huddersfield after spending the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

After playing a crucial role as the Terriers' reached the play-off final in the 2021-22 campaign and featuring regularly at the start of last season, it was a huge surprise that Thomas was allowed to depart in January.

However, Thomas struggled to make an impact at Ewood Park, registering just two assists in 17 appearances and Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson hinted that his lack of game time was due to his performances in training.

Warnock is a fan of Thomas, admitting that he would not have loaned him out had he been at the club in January, but the Welsh international may still have some work to do to win over the doubters among the Town fans.

Tom Lees

Lees joined the Terriers in August 2021 after his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

The experienced defender endured a tough end to his time with the Owls as his performances declined and the club were relegated to League One, but he has found his form again at the John Smith's Stadium.

However, Lees has missed the start of the season through injury and Warnock is facing a dilemma when the 32-year-old returns to fitness.

Matty Pearson and Michal Helik have formed a solid partnership in the early weeks of the campaign, while Yuta Nakayama is available again after a long absence with an Achilles injury, so Warnock has no shortage of options at centre-back.

Lees, Pearson, Helik and Nakayama are all solid and reliable performers at Championship level, but whether Lees should immediately return to the starting line-up when fit will be the subject of plenty of debate.