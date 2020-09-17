3 Huddersfield Town players we can see leaving the John Smith’s Stadium by Friday October 16th

Huddersfield Town are continuing to find their feet under Carlos Corberan at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Corberan arrived from Leeds United over the summer and is looking to give Town a new identity after their struggles in the Championship last season.

It’s not been an easy start to the season, with defeats to Rochdale and Norwich City in the League Cup and Championship respectively.

Quiz: 6 of these Huddersfield Town facts are false – Can you identify them?

There’s a need to get results right early on, but bubbling away in the background for Town is the transfer window, with plenty still to be done in terms of incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we have identified THREE players we can see leaving the John Smith’s Stadium in the coming month…

Karlan Grant

There’s no other place to start than with last season’s 19-goal star.

He’s on the West Brom radar this summer and a move to the Premier League beckons.

Corberan isn’t using him as doubt surrounds his future, which, unfortunately for Huddersfield, looks away from West Yorkshire.

Lewis O’Brien

It’s been reported that Burnley have held an interest in O’Brien this summer.

The midfielder is a player that Huddersfield will not want to lose and, unlike Grant, he will probably be happy enough to stick around.

However, Burnley have been slow movers in the market this summer and something will give eventually this month.

They need signings and with O’Brien seemingly a target, an offer could well come in for the midfielder.

Terence Kongolo

It’s been reported by Football Insider that Fulham are keen on signing Kongolo.

The defender was on loan at Craven Cottage for parts of last season, but injuries impacted his involvement.

Nevertheless, there’s an interest in reuniting with the defender now Fulham are in the Premier League.

Huddersfield are reportedly open to his exit.