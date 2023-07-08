Huddersfield Town will be aiming for a more competitive Championship season ahead.

The Terriers suffered a significant drop in form compared to the previous campaign in which they earned a place in the play-off final.

Neil Warnock arrived as manager in February, with the 74-year-old coming out of retirement to steer the club clear of relegation to League One.

Huddersfield ultimately ended the season 18th in the second division table, but will be hoping to improve upon that under Warnock next year.

Who are the Huddersfield Town players we should be keeping an eye on?

The summer transfer window has been quiet for the Terriers in terms of incomings, with no new additions made as of yet.

But these current Huddersfield players will be ones that people should be keeping an eye on next season…

Etienne Camara

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season at Huddersfield last year in which he made 20 league appearances, including 13 starts.

Injuries hampered his progress in the first half of the campaign, before Warnock opted for more experienced figures in the team following his arrival.

However, the midfielder now has a full pre-season to prove to the Huddersfield boss why he should be a key player for the team going forward.

The Frenchman has potential, and this could be a pivotal campaign for him to prove that he is a Championship calibre player, or perhaps even more.

Jack Rudoni

Rudoni was a very important part of Huddersfield’s survival in the Championship.

The midfielder featured in every league game last season, including 42 starts, and contributed two goals and five assists.

His performances at the end of the campaign were particularly important, with his goal and assist against Watford in April helping the team to a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road.

If he can carry his good form into the start of the new season, then he will certainly be one to watch out for in the Championship.

Does Sorba Thomas have a Huddersfield future?

Thomas suffered more than almost anyone following Carlos Corberan’s sudden departure last summer.

The forward went from a key figure in the team to an outcast, loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in January, where he endured a fairly mixed spell as their play-off push eventually fell short.

But returning to a more upbeat Huddersfield, who have found their form again under Warnock, could be the platform that Thomas needs to get back to his very best, which would certainly make him a big threat in attack.