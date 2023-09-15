Highlights Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6th, available on various devices.

Leading Huddersfield Town to promotion in the game will be a challenging task due to their lack of transfer activity.

Three players to build your team around in the game are Michal Helik, Sorba Thomas, and Jack Rudoni.

The eagerly anticipated release of Football Manager 2024 is fast approaching.

This year's game will be released on November 6th and no doubt fans will be counting down the days until they can get their hands on it.

It will be available on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch or Mobile, so whatever device you have, you will be able to start your managerial journey and guide the club of your choice to glory.

There are plenty of options for clubs to manage, but the opportunity to guide a team to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is an enticing prospect.

One second tier club you could manage is Huddersfield Town, who have not been in the top flight since 2019.

It has been a turbulent time for the Terriers since their relegation from the Premier League and while they came close to making a return in the 2021-22 season when they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final, they narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season.

After keeping Town in the Championship, Neil Warnock agreed a one-year deal to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium, but the 74-year-old was only able to bring in four new players this summer.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Of course, the lack of transfer activity makes leading the Terriers to the Premier League a tough task, but FM players are known to like a challenge.

Should you choose to assume the Huddersfield hot seat, we looked at three players you could build your save around.

Michal Helik

Every successful side needs strong defensive foundations and Helik can certainly help to provide those.

Helik joined the Terriers from Barnsley last summer and while his solidity at the back is his most important attribute, he has also proven to be a threat at the other end, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 28-year-old has featured for the Poland national team in recent years, so having a player with international pedigree in your side can only be a good thing.

Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, and Yuta Nakayama are all excellent defensive options, but Helik could be an integral player in your team.

Sorba Thomas

Thomas is back at Huddersfield after spending the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

It was surprising that Thomas was allowed to depart the John Smith's Stadium in January, particularly considering he had been a regular for the Terriers up to that point and it was a disappointing spell for the winger at Ewood Park as he struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

But Thomas seems to be rediscovering his form in the early weeks of the season and after scoring three goals and providing 16 assists in the 2021-22 season as Town reached the play-off final, there is no doubt of the 24-year-old's ability at Championship level.

If you want a player with pace and creativity in your side then look no further than Thomas.

Jack Rudoni

As Huddersfield fans saw firsthand last season, Rudoni is a bright prospect and could be a central figure for the Terriers for years to come if he's handled right.

The versatile midfielder is capable of plugging in to multiple roles and that will make him a particularly useful asset as you look to build the Yorkshire club back up and eye another promotion push.

A player with strong physical attributes and the technical stats to boot, there's an awful lot to like about Rudoni and he could quickly become a trusted lieutenant.