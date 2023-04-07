Huddersfield Town will be hoping to retain their Championship status for another year by securing positive results on a regular basis between now and the end of the term.

Since opting to hand over the reins to Neil Warnock, the Terriers have managed to step up their performance levels in the second-tier.

A 1-0 victory over Millwall before the international break was followed by a superb second-half display in last weekend's showdown with promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.

The Terriers scored four times at the John Smith's Stadium to seal all three points in front of their supporters.

Having drawn level with Cardiff City in the Championship standings, Huddersfield will now be aiming to climb out of the relegation zone.

While the immediate focus at the club will be to secure survival, decisions will need to be made regarding the futures of some of the Terriers' younger players this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three players Huddersfield should be looking to loan out later this year.

Who should be allowed to leave Huddersfield on loan in the upcoming transfer window?

Nicholas Bilokapic

Nicholas Bilokapic was given the chance to showcase his ability at senior level earlier this year after Lee Nicholls suffered a season-ending injury.

The goalkeeper went on to show some signs of promise in the Championship before losing his place in the side to Tomas Vaclik.

With the Terriers set to be able to turn Nicholls again for inspiration next season, Bilokapic's game-time is likely to be severely limited as his team-mate was an ever-present in the club's starting eleven before picking up his injury.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Huddersfield should be looking to loan out Bilokapic in order to provide the keeper with a better chance of featuring regularly at senior level during the 2023/24 campaign.

Tyreece Simpson

After sealing a switch to Huddersfield from Ipswich Town last year, Tyreece Simpson would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club's starting eleven this season.

However, due to a knee injury, the forward has only made eight appearances in the Championship this season.

Yet to score at this level for the Terriers, Simpson may benefit from a loan spell in League One if the club avoids relegation to this division next month.

By spending the first half of the upcoming campaign in the third-tier, the forward could build up his confidence before returning to Huddersfield in January.

Should Matty Daly also be loaned out by the Terriers?

As well as potentially sanctioning temporary exits for Bilokapic and Simpson, Huddersfield should also be looking to loan out Matty Daly.

Daly was allowed to leave the Terriers last year as he linked up with Harrogate Town for the 2022/23 campaign.

During his time with Harrogate, the attacking midfielder has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the 32 games that he has featured in.

If Huddersfield go on to achieve survival this season, the next step for Daly should be a loan move to a League One side, should the club trigger the 12-month option on his current deal.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team in this division, the 22-year-old could potentially improve significantly as a player.