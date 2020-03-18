3 Hal Robson-Kanu upgrades that West Brom could consider if they go up

West Brom are currently second in the Championship and they are in a great position to win promotion back to the Premier League when the season eventually resumes.

Slaven Bilic’s side are six points clear of third place Fulham with just nine games remaining, so they are in a commanding position.

Of course, there will still be work to do to get the team over the line but many fans will already be dreaming of a return to the top-flight.

If that does happen, the club will have had to learn from previous mistakes and it’s clear investment will be needed to ensure the squad can compete against the best in the country.

And, one area that Albion will need to prioritise is a striker. Whilst Hal Robson-Kanu has been superb this season, he is the top striker at The Hawthorns right now and there are concerns about whether he would score enough in the Premier League.

With that in mind, we look at THREE players who should be on the Baggies radar…

Teemu Pukki

The Norwich striker was outstanding in the Championship as the Canaries won promotion and he has handled the step up well.

11 Premier League goals show the Finland international can deliver in the top-flight and he would do well in an Albion side that like to play football.

If Daniel Farke’s men are relegated, which looks likely, Pukki may jump at the chance of a move.

Aleksandr Mitrovic

Realistically, this is only going to happen if Fulham don’t win promotion and there would be competition for the Serb’s signature but he would be a major coup for the Baggies.

Mitrovic has proven himself in the Premier League and he has the physicality to lead the line for Bilic’s men.

A huge fee would be required but he could get the goals to keep Albion up.

Ollie Watkins

It seems logical for Albion to target the best players in the Championship and Watkins certainly falls into that category.

He has excelled in a central role for Brentford this season and has the ability to flourish at a higher level. Plus, at 24-years-old, he could be a brilliant long-term option for the club.