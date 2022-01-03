3 good potential landing spots for 26-year-old if does leave Preston North End

Ryan Lowe will be delighted that the transfer window has now opened its doors and he can start to shape the squad to his liking at Deepdale.

The former Plymouth boss has not had much chance to both see his new team in action or tinker round with his current squad. Having been with the side for a good few weeks now, he will now have a greater understanding of the players he wants at the side though.

Having overseen two games at Deepdale now, he will have more and more idea of who he wants and who he doesn’t – and one name that remains out in the cold at PNE is Josh Harrop.

With the player not registered in the squad and no signs of him suddenly becoming involved with the squad – probably down to the wealth of options in the attacking midfield and forward positions – it looks likely he could be shipped out.

But where could he end up and what would be a good move for the former Man United academy man?

Portsmouth

One good move for the player could be to Fratton Park and Portsmouth.

The side are constantly in a battle to try and seal a promotion from League One and his extra experience and creativity could certainly help them push that little bit further and finally achieve it.

A move to the club would also give Harrop the chance to get involved with a new team at a decent level. They’re a top League One side with a top manager in Danny Cowley, who certainly knows how to get the best out of a group of players.

Although the side currently have Marcus Harness playing behind the strikers, Harrop could provide valuable cover there if needed or could even play on the wing if required.

If the side are on the lookout for some extra faces and the chance for a bit of extra creativity, then Harrop could be just the ticket.

Cheltenham

Cheltenham is another potential good move for Harrop, with the side desperate to try and establish themselves as a solid third tier team and also to perhaps kick on soon and try and push for a top six spot in the table.

They’ve done well under Michael Duff and have a fairly solid squad as things stand and a few extra faces and experienced heads could be just what they need. Harrop does have match experience at a higher level – and has proven he can score in the Championship too – but is still only young and has the potential to thrive given the chance.

It could therefore be a masterstroke for them, especially given he would likely not cost too much either.

Lincoln

One final team that could sign Harrop is Lincoln – and this might be the best option of the lot.

Right now, the team are in the middle of a relegation battle and will be determined not to let all of their good work over the last few seasons go to waste and get relegated back down to League Two. As they hunt for new signings to help them push on, Harrop could be perfect.

Lincoln represents a solid unit – if they can stay up – for Harrop to play at and to finally get regular gametime and realise his talent. They aren’t an average side at all but have good standing and could even consider themselves one of the better teams in League One (despite their current struggles).

They have a boss familiar to PNE in Michael Appleton, who has worked wonders with their current players and could do similar with Harrop. He would also likely feature regularly for them too, as they could benefit from a few more attacking additions.

It could be a perfect match then for both player and club.