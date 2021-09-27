3 goals, 2 assists: The 2020 signing who could play a key role in West Brom’s promotion push

It has been an incredibly promising start to the 2021/22 campaign for West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies have managed to respond to their relegation from the Premier League by embarking on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Whilst it is safe to say that the club have yet to fully adapt to Valerien Ismael’s distinctive style of play, they did manage to illustrate a great deal of character in their recent clash with Queens Park Rangers as they came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory at The Hawthorns.

One of the players who has been a stand-out performer for West Brom during the current term is Callum Robinson.

Signed by West Brom on a permanent deal last year, the forward ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the top-flight as he was only able to produce five direct goal contributions in 28 appearances.

Robinson has now managed to step up his performance levels and will now be looking to play a major role for the Baggies in the Championship in the coming months.

Will the forward be able to spearhead a promotion push this season by providing an abundance of creativity in the second-tier?

Here, using data gathered from Wyscout, we put the spotlight on some of Robinson’s statistics this season in order to answer this particular question.

Robinson kicked-off the current campaign by securing a point for his side in their clash with AFC Bournemouth as he netted an equaliser at the Vitality Stadium.

The forward has managed to find the back of the net on two further occasions in the Championship.

Robinson has also shown a willingness to test out opposition goalkeepers as he has managed to register 16 shots on target at this level.

Providing that Robinson is able to maintain his consistency in-front of goal, there is every chance that he will be able to set the second-tier alight with his displays.

Far from a one-dimensional player, the Republic of Ireland international has provided two assists for his team-mates in the eight appearances that he has made in Championship this season.

Particularly impressive against QPR last week, Robinson set up Karlan Grant’s winning goal after being introduced as a substitute by Ismael.

Whilst the former Preston North End man has only registered a pass success rate of 60.4% this season, there is no reason why he cannot become a key player for his side if he improves this particular facet of his game

Certainly not afraid to take the game to the opposition, Robinson has already completed 18 successful dribbles in the second-tier and thus will fancy his chances of adding to this tally if he is asked to operate on the wing during the club’s upcoming clashes.

When you consider that Ismael has opted to use a direct approach during the majority of West Brom’s games, it is abundantly clear that Robinson will need to be more effective in the air if he is to thrive in this system as he has only won 11.5% of his aerial duels.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his form, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the 26-year-old ends up playing a pivotal role for the Baggies as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year.