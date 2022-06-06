3 goalkeeping options Preston should consider if they are unable to strike further transfer agreement with Daniel Iversen

Preston North End will be hoping to kick on under Ryan Lowe’s stewardship when the Championship season begins at the end of July.

The Lilywhites finished the second tier campaign in 13th place, showing some promising signs with Lowe taking charge midway through the season.

Seeing a number of loanees thriving at Deepdale last season, there are certainly question marks as to whether Preston will be able to lure Daniel Iversen back to their Lancashire home.

If unable to strike another agreement with Leicester City for Iversen, here, we take a look at three other goalkeeping options that they could consider…

Freddie Woodman

The Lilywhites are interested in a summer move, as per a report from The Sun (05/06, p65), for Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, which certainly appears to be an excellent bit of business if the Lancashire club are able to complete this.

The deal would be a loan if they do manage to secure an agreement with the Premier League outfit but they are likely to face competition from elsewhere.

Joining Bournemouth on loan during the second half of last season without playing much at all, Newcastle are likely to be rather cautious as to where they next send Woodman.

Jamie Cumming

Jamie Cumming has progressed through the Football League pyramid at a steady but exciting rate and a Championship move could be deemed appropriate for his development.

The Chelsea man, 22, started last season with Gillingham before a move to MK Dons was sanctioned for the second half of the campaign, two spells that went very well and would justify a second-tier move.

Cumming statistically emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in League One last season and could prove to be a real coup at Championship level.

Matt Ingram

Preston have also been linked with a move for Hull City’s Matt Ingram, with Football Insider claiming that the Lilywhites are battling Luton Town for his signature.

The 28-year-old has proven to be a solid goalkeeper at Championship level, however, his current club Hull City are wanting to keep hold of him as things stand.

Ingram’s kicking, shot-stopping abilities and experience make him someone who could certainly fill the void that Iversen has left.