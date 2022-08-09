3 goalkeepers Norwich City could sign after Joel Robles completes Leeds United transfer move

With the club having been relegated from the Premier League, Norwich are now preparing for another season in the Championship.

It means the Canaries do have a solid squad already, with most of the players from that top flight team still in place. However, one area the club had been looking at bringing in signings for was in goal.

Right now, the side have Tim Krul as their first-choice shot-stopper and he is a solid option considering his experience in the Premier League. Norwich though want another option for the position and had considered a move for Joel Robles according to Spanish source El Chiringuito TV. However, he has since joined Leeds United.

It means the Canaries still need a goalkeeper – and here are three shot-stoppers the club could sign.

1. Keiren Westwood – QPR

One player the club could sign is Keiren Westwood, who has bags of experience in the Championship and has proven he can be solid in the league.

Even though the player is now 37-years-old, he could still do a job in rotation for Norwich. He’s been in the EFL for years and years and Sheffield Wednesday made him one of the best in his position in the Football League. He played in over 190 league games for the club and has a total of 329 second tier games under his belt so far.

He joined QPR last season when they needed a goalkeeper and did manage six games for the Hoops, conceding a total of nine goals. Whilst Norwich might not give him as much action as QPR or Wednesday did, they could certainly use him as a backup goalkeeper in the Championship.

Westwood has the experience and knowhow to play well in this league and on a free transfer, he isn’t a bad option for them to sign this window.

2. Alex Smithies – Cardiff City

Another goalkeeper the club could sign is Alex Smithies, who is still available on a free despite his ability in the Championship.

Recently playing football with Cardiff, he helped them to get up towards the play-off spots and was viewed as one of the best in his position in the league. However, after conceding 42 goals in 29 league games last season – his worst tally in a Bluebirds shirt – he is now a free agent and can be signed for no fee.

Even though the stats on his last campaign aren’t his best, it’s important to consider that Cardiff in general struggled last season. They spent the majority of the season near the relegation zone and if they had a better squad, Smithies might not have conceded as many.

He’s still a very solid option inbetween the sticks and could be a very useful backup goalkeeper for Norwich to have – with the potential to play as a first-team regular if he impresses with the Canaries.

3. Eldin Jakupovic – Leicester City

Another goalkeeper the Canaries could sign on a free transfer – but could be a solid option – is Eldin Jakupovic.

Having played a total of just two games for Leicester in the league during his time there, he would want to get onto the field more and to play more often with his next football team. Whilst Norwich might not put him in goal straight away, his experience and ability mean the player could be a first-team regular for the club in the future.

He’s played a handful of Championship games in the past too, so is familiar with the league and could be a good option off the bench. Considering the goalkeeper is another free agent too, it might just be the wages that are high if Norwich decide to sign him this window.