Ipswich Town have been in terrific form in recent weeks, winning their last six league matches to apply further pressure on the top two places.

The Tractor Boys have not conceded a single goal in that time too, taking goalkeeper Christian Walton to 17 clean sheets for the season thus far, placing him second in the race for the third-tier's golden glove.

Walton's excellent and consistent displays has generated plenty of interest ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, as per a report from Football Insider.

Here, we take a look at three goalkeepers that the Tractor Boys could target if they are to see Walton depart during the summer...

James Trafford

James Trafford tops the League One clean sheets chart this season, keeping one more clean sheet that Walton thus far and the Bolton Wanderers has been fantastic.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Manchester City and has been progressing at an exciting rate, meaning it would be no surprise if Ipswich would have to win promotion to secure his temporary services.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet and a good reader of the game, he would certainly fit Ipswich's style of play that places emphasis on progressing through the thirds.

Harry Isted

After limited opportunities at parent club Luton Town, Harry Isted has been in sensational form for Barnsley since the 25-year-old's January arrival and could be available in the summer.

Luton already have Jack Walton, James Shea and Matt Macey contracted to the club, with Ethan Horvath a potential permanent target after being a regular starter at Kenilworth Road this season.

This could pave the way for Isted to be available on a permanent deal this summer, although his stint at Barnsley will likely draw lots of attention.

Isted has made some fantastic saves already for the Tykes and is another who shows real composure with the ball at his feet, which will likely be a priority for Ipswich if in need of bringing a goalkeeper in.

Mike Cooper

Now, this is one that could only happen if Plymouth remain in League One and Ipswich secure a Championship return, with Michael Cooper destined for a successful career.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a knee injury sustained back in February and is expected to miss the rest of the season, however, he is one of the brightest prospects in the EFL and would be a worthwhile investment.

Possessing brilliant reflexes, a great understanding of the game and an excellent passing range, he needs to be playing his football in at least the Championship next season.

A young player, with plenty of scope to continue improving, Cooper would be able to grow with the ambitions of the Suffolk club.