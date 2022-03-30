3 goalkeepers Fulham could turn towards if they fail to land France internationals

Fulham appear to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer with a number of stoppers linked with a move to the Cottagers in recent days.

The expectation is that Marco Silva’s side will seal an immediate return to the Premier League in the coming weeks, and the names that have been rumoured with a switch to the West London club are of top flight standard.

England internationals Nick Pope and Dean Henderson are both being eyed up according to reports, as well as France international Alphonse Areola, who spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

Football League World revealed exclusively last week that the chances of a return for Areola rest on what West Ham want to do, as the 29-year-old is currently on loan at the London Stadium.

That has been backed up by 90min this week – but what if they cannot land Areola – or Pope or Henderson for that matter?

Let’s look at three goalkeepers – all currently plying their trade in the EFL – who could come in to challenge Marek Rodak in-between the sticks.

Gavin Bazunu

This would be a remarkable step up in competition for Bazunu, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth in League One from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old clearly has a lot about him though as he’s already been capped 10 times for the Republic of Ireland, and this season for Pompey he’s kept 15 clean sheets so far in 36 appearances.

That is world class goalkeeping from Gavin Bazunu. Wow 🧤 #pompey pic.twitter.com/to97UM1SxZ — Liam Howes (@djliamh) December 11, 2021

He also saved a penalty earlier this season from Cristiano Ronaldo during Ireland’s clash with Portugal, which is incredible in itself – Man City will be looking for Bazunu to test himself at the highest possible level next season though and he could potentially find a club like Fulham as the next best step.

Daniel Iversen

Another stopper who is on loan in the EFL, Iversen is currently at Preston North End, where he has been on loan from Leicester City since January 2021.

The towering Dane has gone from strength to strength at Deepdale, with his main ability being his incredible shot-stopping and he’s produced a highlight reel full of them in his time with the Lilywhites.

The 24-year-old is on a contract at Leicester until 2025 and he’s probably done enough this season, despite having things to improve on, to either be loaned to a title-challenging Championship club or to perhaps move on to a Premier League team permanently that will give him a chance.

Fulham will have the funds this summer when they inevitably go up, so they could tempt the Foxes with an offer for Iversen.

▶️ 𝙊𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙩 🔥 An incredible save from Daniel Iversen just moments before our winner at the other end! 🤩 Extended highlights will be available on iFollow PNE soon. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/npeIvwkjPx — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 6, 2022

Thomas Kaminski

At 29 years old, Kaminski is older than the two other stoppers on this list but he has been a real key player for Blackburn Rovers since his arrival at Ewood Park in the summer of 2020.

He was a regular in the Belgian top flight with Genk until his switch to Rovers, and he was so good for them last season that he was named their Player of the Year over free-scoring Adam Armstrong.

Kaminski has kept 13 clean sheets for Blackburn this season and he’s a goalkeeper who will look to come off his line and charge out of the box if danger arises – sometimes it can have bad consequences but it is sometimes a good trait to have.

Despite never being capped for his country, Kaminski is regularly in the international squad as a back-up and now may be the time for him to get his chance in the Premier League.