3 goal contributions, 100% dribble success: The 21-year-old who starred in Plymouth Argyle’s 4-2 win v Exeter City

Plymouth Argyle opened up a seven-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places with a 4-2 win over Exeter City in Monday evening’s Devon derby at Home Park.

The Grecians played their part in an enormously entertaining encounter, going ahead twice thanks to a couple of sublime assists from Jay Stansfield but ultimately not having the defensive resolve to deal with Argyle’s ruthless attacking contingent.

Ryan Hardie replaced Niall Ennis in the front three shortly after Bali Mumba’s jaw-dropping equaliser in the second half and netted a memorable brace to keep the bragging rights in Plymouth until the reverse fixture.

Here, we have taken a closer look at the match-winning contribution of Morgan Whittaker in our latest performance in numbers piece…

A wicked counter-attack from the Grecians broke the deadlock after 25 minutes, but Argyle responded like champions in the making in levelling proceedings through Whittaker under two minutes after the game’s opener.

The Swansea City loanee controlled an accurate cross from Adam Randell perfectly to sweep home with his second touch and ignite the home crowd once again.

The 21-year-old has clearly had a ceiling above third tier level since emerging from the youth ranks at Derby County, and his eye for a pass turned the game in Argyle’s favour late on.

Assisting Hardie’s first goal in the 70th minute with a powerful pass to feet that split the Exeter defensive line and allowed Hardie to fire into the roof of the net with his second touch, then going on to make things comfortable by sliding the substitute clean through with an inch-perfect pass along the ground.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Plymouth Argyle players play for now?

1 of 24 Panutche Camara Crawley Town Ipswich Town Bolton Wanderers Barnsley

Whittaker finished the match with the Player of the Match award, two assists, a goal and some impressive dribbling numbers.

The versatile forward completed 100% of his dribbles attempted in the match, four, as per Wyscout, stepping up to the big occasion for the Pilgrims and testing the Grecians’ resistance with relentless consistency.

Given the advanced and tight spaces that Whittaker was typically picking up possession, completing 19 of 25 passes attempted to an accuracy of 76% was also an impressive return on the night.

He took three shots in the match, the two outside of the goal being miscued long range efforts that sailed off target, but his vision and quick decision making, that will have his parent club purring, was too much for Exeter to handle and ultimately played a huge role in deciding a closely fought encounter.