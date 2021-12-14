3 Fulham transfers in or out that could happen next month

Fulham will be looking to get back on the winning trail sooner rather than later as the draws continue to mount up.

The Cottagers remain top of the Championship but have not won in four with each of their matches seeing them share the spoils with their opponents in that run.

Getting back to winning at this point of the season is crucial, then, with the festive period here and all the trials and tribulations that come with that fixture-wise.

Then, we have the January transfer window and it is going to be interesting to see what business, if any, is done in SW6.

Let’s take a look at some potential deals that could happen…

Out: Tyrese Francois

Francois looked like he might be involved a fair bit this season for Fulham at the start of the campaign but as time has worn on he has fallen down the pecking order and it is hard to make a case for him getting back into the side now.

There are so many good midfield options at the club that he just does not get a look in and with his contract up in the summer we could see him starting to think about pastures new as early as the winter window once it opens up.

Out: Steven Sessegnon

Sessegnon spent time on loan at Bristol City last season and since returning to Fulham he has struggled to get back into the first team at Craven Cottage.

There are a lot of good options in front of him in the pecking order under Marco Silva and the player’s contract is up at the end of this season so there’s every chance we’ll see him moving on before too long now.

Whether that sees him stay in the Championship remains to be seen but he is a good player – he just needs more senior minutes.

Out: Fabio Carvalho

Fulham fans won’t want to think about it but as we get ever closer to the January transfer window, the chances of Carvalho leaving are increasing.

He still hasn’t signed a new contract and all manner of European elite clubs are queueing up to try and get him in on the cheap in the near future.

Will Fulham end up seeing him leave in January or will the clubs wait for the summer to get him – we’ll soon find out.

Quiz: What club did Fulham sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Which club did Fulham sign Anthony Knockaert from? Southampton Nottingham Forest Brighton Brentford