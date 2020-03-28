3 Fulham players who have far exceeded expectations this season

Fulham will be amongst the clubs who are desperate to see this season finish properly as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Whites sit in second place and although they are six points adrift of the top-two they would have still fancied their chances of narrowing the gap, with matches to come against both Leeds and West Brom.

However, there is not much they can do at the moment, so we have taken a look at THREE of their players who have far surpassed expectations this season…

Marek Rodak

The Slovakian shot-stopper was not even in the picture for a starting spot at the beginning of the season, having spent the previous campaign out on loan with relegated Rotherham.

So it would have been hard to believe that he’d have the position sewn up by March, but that is what has happened.

Marcus Bettinelli was unsurprisingly given the role early on, but some dodgy performances quickly led Parker to lose patience and Rodak was their to move in against Luton Town at the end of October.

Aboubakar Kamara

Plenty of Fulham fans probably expected the winger to be sold in the summer after a controversial spell in the Premier League.

But Parker clearly saw something he could work with and Kamara has repaid that faith with an impressive season, even if it has been predominantly as an impact substitute.

He has netted four goals and assisted four more as well, proving a secret weapon in the Whites’ push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Joe Bryan

Bryan’s prowess in the Championship was well known before this. His spell with Bristol City was what persuaded Fulham to buy him after promotion to the Premier League after all.

But he was largely innefective in the top-flight and question marks still remained over whether or not he would be able to recapture his form in the second-tier at Craven Cottage.

Any doubters have been proven emphatically wrong, however. Bryan has been the Whites best defender throughout the current campaign, providing a goal and seven assists going forward, whilst also being a solid presence at the back.