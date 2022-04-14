3 Fulham players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Fulham will be looking to move one step closer to securing an immediate return to the Premier League tomorrow when they face Derby County.

The Cottagers are 14 points clear of Huddersfield Town who currently occupy third-place in the second-tier standings and thus could potentially seal promotion in their upcoming fixtures.

Although Fulham manager Marco Silva is currently able to call upon the services of some classy operators, he may decide to make some significant changes to his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as adding fresh faces to his team in the upcoming window, the 44-year-old could opt to sanction some temporary exits for some of the club’s younger players.

Keeping this in mind, we have decided to take a look at three Fulham players who could be loaned out in the summer…

Jay Stansfield

Jay Stansfield has been limited to just two appearances at senior level for Fulham this season due to the presence of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Rodrigo Muniz.

The forward showed glimpses of his talent in the League Cup in August as he scored for the Cottagers in their 1-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Having provided seven direct goal contributions in the Premier League 2 Division 2 for Fulham’s Under-23 side during the current campaign, it could be argued that a loan move to a team in a lower division this summer could potentially do wonders for Stansfield’s development.

Marlon Fossey

Marlon Fossey was granted a temporary exit from Fulham in the January transfer window as he joined League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Before having his spell curtailed by injury, the defender produced some impressive performances for the Trotters as he provided five assists in 15 league appearances.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Fulham players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does former Fulham man Harvey Elliott play for now? Liverpool Everton Middlesbrough Manchester United

Having demonstrated that he is capable of delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the third-tier by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.20 at this level, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Fulham opt to loan him out again to a team in this particular division ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Timmy Abraham

Timmy Abraham was loaned out to Newport County by Fulham during the previous summer transfer window.

During his time in Wales, the forward has ultimately failed to make a positive impression for the Exiles as he has only scored three goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Set to return to Fulham in May, the Cottagers may attempt to kick-start the 21-year-old’s senior career by sanctioning another loan move for him.