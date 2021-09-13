3 free agents who would bolster Nottingham Forest after latest Chris Hughton comments

It’s been a tough old start to the season for Nottingham Forest, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship after six matches.

Forest had a chance to pick up their first league win of the campaign against Cardiff City on Sunday, with the hope that the international break gave Chris Hughton a chance to refresh the team.

But after going a goal up early on, the Reds set back into their old ways as a Rubin Colwill brace sent the Welsh side back over the Severn Bridge but it also left Forest fans with a lot more questions over Hughton’s management.

Hughton has admitted that he will add to his squad via free agency if he sees fit, so let’s look at three players who could give Forest that spark to turn things around in the coming weeks and months.

Facundo Ferreyra

This is a name that was linked to the Tricky Trees a few weeks ago, and it looked like the 30-year-old Argentine was heading to Colo Colo in Chile.

Reports suggest though that Ferreyra turned down that move, so Forest could very well swoop for him this time around.

An Argentinian journalist linked Forest’s name with the striker last week – he last played for Celta Vigo and he can count Newcastle United as a club he spent time on loan at during the 2014-15 season but he failed to play a single minute for the Magpies.

Forest have already signed one South American recently in Paraguay international Braian Ojeda and Ferreyra could easily join him if the club make a move.

Hal Robson-Kanu

With Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor both players who want to be poaching in and around the 18 yard box, what Forest really need is a striker who can link together with the midfield and bring talents like Brennan Johnson into play.

And with not many young strikers on the market as expected, a chance could be taken on Wales international Robson-Kanu, who departed West Brom over the summer.

The last time the 32-year-old featured at Championship level was in the 2019-20 season where he scored 10 goals for the Baggies, so as well as being a good forward with his back to goal he also knows where the back of the net is.

Neil Taylor

Moving away from strikers because there isn’t a huge lot of them available, a left-back could also be sought after if Max Lowe succumbs to an injury at any point.

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu can cover on that side but he’s much more natural down the right, and Hughton could do worse than look at Taylor.

The Wales international possesses a wealth of experience on the international and also Premier League stage but struggled for regular game-time at Aston Villa in recent times.

He would be a solid option though to compete with Lowe for a spot in the team but of course a recent lack of minutes would be a concern.