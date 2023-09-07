The transfer window may have closed for EFL clubs, but there is still a means for teams to bring new players in if they wish.

There are a number of free agents still on the market that are looking for new clubs, and with other transfer windows still open for a select period of time there could be every need for some outfits to have to delve into other options.

West Brom are one of the clubs that didn't do an awful lot of incoming business this summer as they remain hamstrung with a loss of parachute payments and an absent owner in Guochuan Lai.

Josh Maja, Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa were the only three arrivals at The Hawthorns, with the former signing for free and the latter pair on loan, and their squad does look slightly thin in some areas.

Following Carlos Corberan's recent hint about potentially taking a view on free agents, with that particular market looking more 'useful' this year, let's look at THREE individuals who could bolster the Baggies squad.

Axel Tuanzebe

West Brom may be sitting fine in mid-table after five matches, but they have still leaked eight goals already - including two against Huddersfield Town who have struggled to score so far.

That should have set the alarm bells ringing for Corberan, who may now need to look at defensive reinforcements to add to Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters.

And in Tuanzebe, there is a player that has a lot of ability but a questionable injury and fitness record that makes him a potentially risky signing - but worth a punt on a free transfer.

Tuanzebe has played 37 times for Man United in his career, but he was let go of over the summer when his contract expired, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke.

The 25-year-old only played four times for the Potters due to his fitness, but if he could shrug off those niggling injuries then there's every chance he could be a good asset for Albion.

Josh Onomah

Joshua Onomah could sign for Sheffield Wednesday after his release by Preston North End.

A midfield partnership of Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby provides plenty of energy and a touch of quality, but in a 4-2-3-1 system there's a bit of a lack of depth, with John Swift being the only player really capable of playing as a natural number 10.

In Onomah, West Brom could bring in a player who is well-versed in playing in that role or as an 'eight', and he would bring promotion experience to the table having reached the Premier League twice with Fulham.

Onomah played 13 times for Preston North End in the second half of last season but an agreement could not be reached to keep him at Deepdale, and he played in trial matches for Stoke City over the course of the summer.

West Brom could nip in though and swoop for the 26-year-old as he continues to search for a new club.

Tariqe Fosu

Should West Brom want a more versatile player who can not only play in an attacking midfield role but also more as a winger and wing-back, then Fosu could be their man.

Fosu was instrumental for Rotherham in their battle to avoid relegation in the second half of last season, and somehow he remains contractless in September.

Whilst the ex-Brentford man played more as a midfielder for the Millers, his best position is arguably as a winger, although Corberan is well-stocked there with Jed Wallace, Matt Phillips, Jeremy Sarmiento and Grady Diangana as options.

Should wing-backs be used though, Phillips' versatility by being able to play a little further back would open up a spot in the final third for Fosu, whose creativity and trickery could be needed at The Hawthorns.