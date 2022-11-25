3 free-agents that West Brom should definitely consider and why

West Brom have had a good spell of form in recent weeks which has lifted them outside of the relegation zone.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping this improvement will continue when the Championship action returns in December.

Three wins in a row has brought the Baggies to within eight points of the play-off places, despite being 21st in the table.

Perhaps the January transfer window will be looked at as a potential avenue for the Spaniard to improve his first team squad.

Here are three free agents that Albion should consider…

Matej Vydra

The forward has struggled with fitness issues as of late, which has played a role in his inability to find a new club since departing Burnley.

However, the forward would be a fine addition to this Baggies side once recovered from his injury issues.

The striker has proven to be a consistent finisher at this level, having once bagged 21 goals in a single season with Derby County.

He could be what Corberan needs, given the team’s own struggles to find the back of the net this season.

Leandro Bacuna

The midfielder could be a solid addition to the team given his previous experience.

A few of the team’s midfield options have not particularly performed to the required standard so far this season, so the added competition could prove fruitful for Corberan.

Bacuna also has Premier League experience, which could be valuable to have in this dressing room.

While he may not prove to be a consistent starter in the team, he could still provide a good option in the squad during the busy second half of the campaign.

Sol Bamba

The defender could provide some know-how to a backline that has proved quite erroneous this season.

Bamba is a no-nonsense centre back who could be a solid short-term solution to the team’s defensive woes.

It is unlikely he could start every game, but he could yet provide the kind of cover that Corberan needs at the back.

Bamba’s leadership qualities could also be quite useful as they look to climb the Championship table.