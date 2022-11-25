3 free-agents that Swansea City should definitely consider and why

Swansea City sit eighth in the Championship table at this stage of the World Cup break.

Russell Martin’s side can be pleased with how they’ve approached the season so far, although a run of five games without a win, including four draws, has soured things a touch.

The break, then, feels like it’s come at a good time for the Welsh outfit, offering them a chance to take a breath and turn attention to the training pitch.

Fixtures are going to come thick and fast after the break, leading Swansea into 2023, when the opportunity of January will be there to strengthen Martin’s squad.

There are other avenues to explore when it comes to bringing players in, with some decent names floating around in the free agent market.

We explore THREE here that Swansea might feel are worthwhile looking at:

Michael Hector

Swansea have conceded 28 goals this season, which is more than any other side in the top-half of the table apart from Reading FC (30). In fact, it’s a record that’s much more in keeping with the clubs floating around the bottom third of the division rather than just outside the play-offs.

It’s not as simple as saying ‘bring in a new centre-back and all will be solved’, but it might help Swansea out.

Someone like Hector is a free agent after leaving Fulham in the summer and, at 30, would bring a depth of experience to his next club. He played a part in two promotion campaigns at Craven Cottage, and although the centre-back didn’t play quite as much as he might’ve wanted, he impressed defensively and showed plenty of class on the ball.

Leandro Bacuna

Leandro Bacuna is another free agent that might tempt Swansea.

Martin has plenty of quality in his midfield and it’s not an area that stands out as a problem position at this moment in time.

However, it’s worth considering adding some depth for a hectic second-half of the season, particularly someone as versatile as Bacuna. The 31-year-old can also play on the right or at right wing-back, which could be useful for the Swans.

Something to consider, for sure.

Matej Vydra

Swansea have some excellent options in the final third including Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi. However, the latter has scored only three times this season, with the other two notching five goals apiece. Ntcham’s record is the best with a goal every 178 minutes, but it’s hardly prolific.

Could it be, then, that Swansea look at someone like Vydra as a free agent and consider bringing him to the club on a short-term deal to prove his fitness after a serious knee injury?

The 30-year-old left Burnley in the summer after his injury and is still on the lookout for that next opportunity.

Vydra’s last campaign at this level was 2017/18 when he scored 21 times in 42 appearances for Derby County.