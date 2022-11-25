3 free-agents that Sunderland should definitely consider and why

Sunderland have had an impressive return to the Championship despite a number of bumps this season.

The Black Cats have been largely impressive throughout the 22/23 campaign so far and this is despite losing Alex Neil to Stoke days before the summer transfer window shut.

Not only that, but they’ve had to deal with an injury crisis impacting a number of first team players including Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

However, new manager Tony Mowbray has dealt with those issues well and has guided the team into 15th which is a steady season. The side have been inconsistent, but most supporters will take that and a secure season in the second tier after years of languishing in League One.

They may be looking to improve the side as the squad has shown it’s short in a number of areas which will need addressing sooner rather than later, or risk yet more inconsistency.

Here, we take a look at three free agents who Sunderland should be targeting and why they will be the ideal fit.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Matej Vydra

Vydra is perhaps the best option available at the moment when it comes to forward options on a free transfer.

The Czech Republic international has proved to be a consistent source of goals in the Championship in the past, the 31-year-old has thrived alongside a more powerful forward, and subsequently, there would be an excellent opportunity for him to shine with Ellis Simms and/or Ross Stewart.

He will add a much-needed attacking option as well, as the injuries to both Simms and Stewart really held back the side this season just before the World Cup break.

It’s a deal that could be complicated by finances but could also be worth the investment if he brings the goals into the side that fires them into the top half of the Championship.

Dale Stephens

Sunderland have the youngest average age in the league according to Transfermarkt and adding experience into the side could prove vital.

Dale Stephens is a player who offers that along with top-flight experience that Mowbray’s side should consider as they look to increase their options in central midfield.

The 33-year-old left Burnley in the summer after their relegation from the Premier League and is yet to find a new club.

Additionally, Stephens knows the Championship incredibly well, racking up more than 150 second-tier appearances with Brighton and Charlton and could be a useful addition on a short-term deal.

Ryan Bennett

The former Norwich defender was released by Swansea earlier this season and could bring some much-needed depth and experience into the backline.

Bennett is a solid, dependable defender with years of experience at both the Championship and Premier League level that will benefit a young squad immensely.

Similar to Stephens, Bennett’s inclusion will add an options at centre back considering Mowbray’s side have been with Dan Ballard for several months, leaving just Danny Batth, Bailey Wright and Aji Alese as the available centre backs.