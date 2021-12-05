3 free agents that Sunderland could turn to amid mounting injury list

Sunderland have only won two of their last seven League One matches and their most recent result was a 1-1 draw this weekend with Oxford United.

Not winning against Karl Robinson’s side at the Stadium of Light was frustrating for sections of the Black Cats’ supporters, but Lee Johnson is working under tough conditions at the moment with a number of senior players out injured.

Only 13 players who would be considered part of the first-team squad were available this weekend and there could be a need for free agents to come through the door and bolster Johnson’s options.

Whilst Johnson has toyed with the ideal of looking at match-fit free agents who have been playing in the MLS or the Indian Super League to bolster his squad, there’s still some British-based players who could do a job in the coming weeks and beyond.

Let’s look at three players who Johnson could potentially go for to strengthen his hand for the rest of the season.

Hal Robson-Kanu

West Brom decided to release Robson-Kanu at the end of last season, having featured in 19 Premier League games in 2020-21.

Before that he was a good option in the Championship, netting 10 goals in 39 outings in the previous campaign where the Baggies were promoted to the top flight and he’s been a Wales international for a number of years, amassing 46 caps.

Robson-Kanu will be 33 years old at the end of the season, but until the end of the campaign he could easily offer a different skill-set to the likes of Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead at League One level.

Andre Wisdom

Sunderland are currently playing 3-5-2 right now due to their lack of options all over the pitch – apart from centre-back where they seem to have an influx.

Due to Niall Huggins’ long-term injury though and the need to play Carl Winchester in midfield right now, Sunderland could do with another right-back option if Johnson is going to revert to a back four.

Despite playing at centre-back for most of last season with Derby County, Wisdom has spent a lot of his career at right-back so he could be a viable option if he would want to drop to League One – Sunderland are surely a big enough club for him to want to do that.

John Obi Mikel

A former Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Stoke City midfielder, Mikel has spent most of his career in England and has recently departed Kuwait Sports Club.

Would he want one last run at the EFL at the age of 34? Sunderland do have quite a few midfield options but none that possess that much bite in the tackle in midfield.

Mikel could be the experienced glue that holds Sunderland together and having played for Boro in the past he will know the north east well enough – it could be a move to consider.