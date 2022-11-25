3 free-agents that Stoke City should definitely consider and why

Alex Neil will be keen to make changes to his squad in January after taking charge at Stoke City midway through the season.

The Potters have underwhelmed this term but Neil will hope that drafting in players he wants can help to turn things around.

He may take a look at the free agent market as well and with that in mind, here are three unattached players that Stoke should consider…

Michael Hector

Strengthening the backline has to be high on Neil’s list of priorities and Michael Hector looks the best option out there right now when it comes to centre-backs.

The 30-year-old was once considered among the best defenders in the Championship while he was deemed still good enough to play a part in Fulham’s title win last term.

His stock may have fallen but Hector likely still has a lot to give and would improve Stoke’s defensive options.

Sol Bamba

This is a lot more short-term than Hector but if Neil wants someone to come in and offer reliability at centre-back, Sol Bamba can surely do that.

The defender may be 37 now but he did a job when called upon last season for Middlesbrough and could be a useful player for the Potters – both on and off the field.

A six-month deal could make sense and allow Stoke time to plan for the future.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Stoke City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 24 Stoke were founded in 1863 Fact Fake

Fabri

There are question marks over the goalkeepers that Neil has available to him and adding an experienced shot-stopper to take over could make sense.

Fabri is 34 and has played second fiddle in recent spells but has played in top European leagues previously and is certainly an option to consider as Stoke look for ways to solve squad issues.

This would likely be another short-term deal to allow them to bring in a new number one in the summer.